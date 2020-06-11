2022 Commonwealth Games Pushed By One Day

Today the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board approved pushing back the start date of the 2022 Commonwealth Games by one day. The schedule adjustment ensures now that two full weekends of sporting competition will be included in the quadrennial event, while also ensuring alignment with other competitions, such as the UEFA Women’s Football Championships, whose dates were impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will now run July 28th to August 8th in Birmingham, UK.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said, “In unprecedented circumstances, I am delighted that we have been able to work in partnership to ensure that the Commonwealth Games will take pride of place in what will be a fantastic summer of sport.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all areas of life, including the international sporting calendar, has been huge. In adversity, I have been proud to work closely alongside partner International Federations and Governing Bodies to help shape a spectacular six-week period of elite sport. It demonstrates the very best of sport working at the service of athletes.

“On behalf of the Commonwealth Sports Movement, I am pleased that 2022 will now be a real celebration of women’s sport.

“I would like to thank World Athletics, UEFA and The FA for working with us to navigate very difficult circumstances to create an amazing summer of sport for fans and spectators.”

John Crabtree, Chairman of Birmingham 2022 said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a seismic impact on the international sporting calendar for the next couple of years. This has understandably needed to be reshaped and rewritten and we’ve spent the last few weeks working with other organisations to align, collaborate, and analyse what these changes mean for Birmingham 2022, our athletes, our spectators, our TV viewers, and our partners.

“As well as this slight change to our dates we are working on a detailed competition schedule for our 19 sports, looking at how we can maximise the recovery time for those athletes who will be looking to participate in more than one major event in two years’ time.

“We’re grateful for the expert input we continue to receive from international federations, national governing bodies and athletes’ advisory committees and we’ll release more information later in the year.

“Birmingham 2022 will be at the heart of superb summer of sport, which will be particularly exciting for sports fans in the UK, with the UEFA Women’s Football Championships and the Commonwealth Games being held back to back.”