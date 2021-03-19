2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 2

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

After two days of competition, Queens University of Charlotte continues to dominate in the women’s meet. The Royals, already projected to win by 179 points based on pre-meet seedings, has outperformed the psych sheet and is now expected to finish 197 points ahead of Drury. The Panthers, too, have done better than their seedings indicated, and look to have a lock on second place.

UIndy and Lindenwood are battling for third place, while Wingate leads the next group of contestants.

Below are the projections for the next two days of competition: