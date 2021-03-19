Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 2

After two days of competition, Queens University of Charlotte continues to dominate in the women’s meet. The Royals, already projected to win by 179 points based on pre-meet seedings, has outperformed the psych sheet and is now expected to finish 197 points ahead of Drury. The Panthers, too, have done better than their seedings indicated, and look to have a lock on second place.

UIndy and Lindenwood are battling for third place, while Wingate leads the next group of contestants.

Below are the projections for the next two days of competition:

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score Vs Prelim Vs Psych
Queens (NC) 314.5 175 166 655.5 36.5 50.5
Drury 232 113 114 459 13 27
Indianapolis 206 89 112 407 25 -7
Lindenwood 193 112 77 382 35 24
Wingate 116 70 88 274 18 23
Grand Valley 111 83 40 234 0 17
Tampa 119 59 40 218 50 45
West Florida 106 62 30 198 4 13
Delta State 115 47 27 189 15.5 10
Colorado Mesa 76 45 67 188 12 23
Carson-Newman 99 47 39 185 -1 -5
Nova Southeastern 109 33 32 174 34 40
Indiana Univ of PA 71 33 33 137 33 31
St. Cloud State 8 25 0 33 0 -2
Biola 9 0 19 28 9 9
West Chester 0 11 14 25 0 0
Augustana 15 0 3 18 9 11
Northern Michigan 11 6 0 17 0 2
Truman State 0 12 3 15 0 0
Concordia Irvine 0 14 0 14 0 0
Saginaw Valley 9 5 0 14 0 -8
Lewis 3.5 0 9 12.5 3.5 3.5
McKendree 11 0 0 11 7 7
University of Mary 5.5 3 0 8.5 5.5 4.5
Wayne State 6 2 0 8 0.5 -2
UNC- Pembroke 0 7 0 7 -3 -3
Saint Leo 5.5 0 0 5.5 -5.5 -5.5
CS Mines 0 0 5 5 0 0
Florida Tech 3 1 0 4 -10 -10
Emmanuel 0 1 0 1 0 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 1 0 0 1 0 -2

 

 

