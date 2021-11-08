2021 Florida HS 3A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers

2021 FHSAA 3A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Florida high school swimming series rolled on last week with the regional meets in Class 3A and 4A, while 1A and 2A wrapped things up with their State Championship meets over the weekend.

Below, find the results from the four regional meets in Class 3A.

3A STATE QUALIFIERS

FHSAA CLASS 3A REGION CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Ponte Vedra girls, Lawton Chiles boys

Region 2: Freedom girls, Freedom boys

Region 3: (girls unposted), Jesuit boys

Region 4: Saint Thomas girls, Saint Thomas boys

CLASS 3A REGION HIGHLIGHTS

The Ponte Vedra girls came out on top in Region 1, with the top swim of all four meets on the girls’ side coming from junior Ann Wohlgemuth in the 100 backstroke.

Wohlgemuth hit an auto All-American cut of 54.44 to lead the field into the State Championships by more than a full second, and she also led off in 25.48 for the 50 back as Ponte Vedra put up the #1 time by more than two seconds in the 200 medley relay.

In Region 3, Countryside junior Summer Cardwell posted the fastest times of 3A in the 200 free (1:49.20) and 100 fly (55.63).

The swim of the regional meets for the boys came from another Countryside junior, Andrew Taylor, who scorched a 4:23.77 in the 500 free to earn an auto cut. Taylor also posted the top time in the 200 IM (1:52.40).

Seminole High School junior Andrew Bilitto claimed the top spot for the state psych sheets in the 50 free (21.02) and sits second in the 100 fly at 50.26, just behind Sebastian River junior Mitchell Ledford (50.20).

The Class 3A State Championships will run on Saturday, November 13.