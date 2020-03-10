2020 Zone B: Down-Jenkins Wins Again, Georgia Men Add Diver On Day 2

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2020 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 13

Zone C: Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14

Host schools, with live result links: Zone A: West Virginia University (Results) Zone B: University of Georgia (Results) Zone C: University of Kentucky (Results) Zone D: Southern Methodist University (Results) Zone E: University of Utah (Results)

Women:

Men:

South Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins is 2-for-2 so far in Zone B after a day 2 win on the 1-meter platform.

Down-Jenkins won by 33 in what has been a dominant weekend for the sophomore. He was a 3-meter B finalist at NCAAs last year, but struggled on 1-meter, which was his first event ever at the NCAA Championships. A year of experience is serving him well, as Down-Jenkins could be a two-event scorer and is locked into NCAAs on both springboards.

Georgia’s Zachary Allen was among the new qualifiers. He was third today. Other new names who could have an impact on the team points race: Alabama’s Zhenwei Li (who can compete on both springboards at NCAAs), and Florida State’s Cameron Thatcher (who was a 2017 NCAA scorer with Stanford, but will make his first NCAA trip with FSU this season).

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.