2020 NCAA Qualifier Harry Homans Transfers from Georgia to USC Trojans

After being part of the University of Georgia program for the 2019-2020 season, Harry Homans has transferred to the University of Southern California in the Pac-12. He’s enrolling now and should have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Trojans.

Homans is from Rhode Island and trained with Bluefish Swim Club before joining the Bulldogs in fall 2019.

I’m enrolling at the University of Southern California starting this semester. I’m excited to be joining the team and I can’t wait to start working with Coach Jeremy Kipp and the rest of the staff. I‘m very grateful for the support that Jack and the staff at Georgia have given me this past year and a half, and I wish them the best.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 44.04

200 free – 1:35.93

50 back – 22.38

100 back – 47.41

200 back – 1:41.88

100 fly – 46.82

200 fly – 1:42.02

200 IM – 1:45.29

400 IM – 3:49.84

Homans is strong at anything besides breaststroke, and he could be a major contributor in a number of events for the Trojans.

At the 2020 SEC Championships, Homans placed third in the 200 fly and sixth in the 200 back. He was also 16th in the 200 IM at the meet and split a 1:34.99 on their third-place 800 free relay. Last season, while the NCAA Championships were canceled due to the pandemic, Homans qualified for NCAAs in the 200 fly at 16th.

Homans competed in the 200m IM, 200m back and 200m fly at the 2019 U.S. Summer Nationals, making the B-final in the 200m fly and placing 11th (1:58.18 in prelims). He holds Olympic Trials cuts in the 200m fly as well as the 100m fly (53.82) and 200m back (2:02.07).

Take a look at Homans’ progression in his single season in Athens:

Pre-Georgia Now 100 free 45.29 44.04 200 free 1:37.80 1:35.93 100 back 48.57 47.41 200 back 1:44.71 1:41.88 100 fly 47.61 46.82 200 fly 1:45.91 1:42.02 200 IM 1:48.18 1:45.29 400 IM 3:53.48 3:49.84

Homans is a fantastic bonus addition alongside new head coach Jeremy Kipp‘s class of 2024, the current freshmen class, which includes major breaststroke addition Ben Dillard (52.7/1:54.7). Kipp has also reeled in junior college transfer Billy Cruz, who boasts sprint bests of 19.1/43.3.

The Trojans had a pretty thin roster last season, but Homans is another reason they’re back on the upswing. Last year, he would’ve led the team in the 200 fly, 200 back and 400 IM, and he would’ve been #2 on the roster in the 100 fly, 100 back and 200 IM.