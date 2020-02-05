2020 Mizzou Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Want to take your swimming to the next level? Then come be a part of the 2020 Mizzou Swim Camps!

Tiger Starts and Turns Camp

The most vital components of any race are starts and turns. With a focus on power, speed, and efficiency, the Tiger Starts and Turns Camp will help campers maximize their race potential. This popular camp is designed to enhance starts, turns, and breakouts for all four strokes and is open to all swimmers age 8-18. To enrich your experience and gain a competitive edge, add on the Tiger Technique Camp or Training Camp.

Tiger All Around Camp

The Tiger All Around Camp is aimed to take all of the knowledge of the Mizzou Coaching staff and merge everything together. We will be teaching stroke technique, starts, turns, training, and race strategy. We will leave no stone unturned to make your camper better. With these changes will come an additional day of camp, so our camps will run Sunday evening to Thursday morning.

Mizzou Swim Camps offers a $20 discount for registering multiple campers for one session and a $30 discount for registering the same camper for multiple sessions.

Residential Camp: Campers are housed two per room in either Wolpers Hall or Johnston Hall, an air-conditioned, University of Missouri dormitory three blocks from the Mizzou Aquatic Center and one block from Plaza 900 dining hall. Campers may bring snacks to keep in their rooms. Plaza 900 offers a variety of foods on an all-you-can-eat basis for a well-rounded, balanced diet.

Roommates will be assigned, according to age, when you register online. If you would like to request a roommate, both parties must fill out a Roommate Request during online registration.

Commuter Camp: Fees for commuter camp include camp instruction, t-shirt, swim cap, camp booklet, lunch and dinner, and use of the facility. Campers will NOT stay in the dorm, parents will drop-off at the start of the morning workout and pick-up their camper after the evening workout.

Daily Schedule

Campers swim once on the first and last day of camp and three times per day for all other days. All sessions last for 90 minutes. In addition to a morning, afternoon, and evening session there will be classroom sessions that include nutrition talks, viewing elite swimmer’s videos, start/turn/stroke instruction, and goal setting. Generally, the evening session includes underwater videotaping, more stroke instruction and relays!

Facilities

All pool sessions are held at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on The University of Missouri campus. Ranked by Sports Illustrated (September, 2005) as the #1 Student Recreation Center in the United States. The Mizzou “Fast Water” pool is one of the premier competitive aquatic facilities in the world. Since its completion in 2005, there have been multiple American and World records set in its waters. The competition pool is 8-8.5 feet deep, 50 meters by 25 yards, and can create either eight 50-meter lanes or 22 25-yard lanes. The diving pool is an 18-foot deep, 25-yards-wide pool, and can create 8 lanes.

A couple of added features have made the experience even better for athletes, coaches and spectators. We have added Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems to both the 50M Pool and Diving Well. In concert with proper air handling and pool chemistry, the UV systems will provide better air and water quality in the Mizzou Aquatic Center, as well as a reduction in pool chemicals needed for proper maintenance.

For photos and more information please visit http://www.mizzourec.com/facilities/aquatic/50m-pool/.

Mizzou Swim Gear

The Tiger Swim Camp is offering exclusive Mizzou Swimming gear for its 2020 camp sessions!

Mizzou Swimming gear is available for pre-order during online registration or online any time after registration. Merchandise is delivered upon arrival at camp. There are no refunds on camp merchandise after May 1, 2020. If you cancel your camp session after May 1, your merchandise is shipped to you starting July 5, 2020.

HOW TO ORDER:

Gear must be paid for at time of purchase. The easiest way to order is during the registration process – just add gear to your shopping cart along with your camp session. Access your on-line account, add gear to your cart, and check-out. The Camp has the right to cancel/modify any merchandise due to manufacturer supply issues or insufficient orders. When ordering hoodies, it is recommended that you order one size LARGER. Manufacturers vary in their sizing, and tend to run more true to size. The Camp cannot be responsible for differences in manufacturers sizing and cuts. ALL merchandise is sold in ADULT SIZES (S-XL) ONLY unless noted. Camp gear is delivered at camp check-in. There are no exchanges for sizes or colors. If you cancel your camp session after May 1, 2020, there are NO REFUNDS for merchandise. It is shipped to you starting July 5, 2020. Questions? Please contact Alec Hayden, camp director at: [email protected]

“The NCAA prohibits any University of Missouri Booster (other than a parent/legal guardian or close family member) from paying any portion of a camper’s camp fees.”

“All MU Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender”.

