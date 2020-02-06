2020 Kirara Cup Continues Japanese Pre-Trials Racing

2020 KIRARA CUP

Saturday, February 8th & Sunday, February 8=9th

Kirara Expo Park, Yamaguchi, Japan

LCM

The 2020 Kirara Cup is set to take place in Yamaguchi, Japan this weekend. The 2-day affair represents the second of three annual ‘K’ meets, which take place take place in the first few months of every new calendar year.

Along with the completed Kosuke Kitajima Cup and next week’s Konami Open, the trifecta of competitions offer up prime racing opportunities for domestic swimmers with the nation’s Olympic Trials already on the horizon in April.

The 2019 Kirara Cup saw freestyle ace Katsumi Nakamura produce an in-season 48.12 100m free, while teammates Yasuhiro Koseki and Ippei Watanabe battled in the 200m breast, each producing 2:08-low efforts.

Of special note this time around is a precautionary message posted by meet organizers with the Coronavirus. As we’ve been reporting, the spread of the flu-like virus has dismantled planned sporting events, including Olympic-qualifying events in China.

Below is the message posted to athletes, coaches, officials and spectators entering Yamaguchi for the Kirara Cup this weekend:

“To Kirara Cup 2020 Tournament Participants and Related Persons

In order to prevent the spread of influenza and new types of pneumonia, please communicate this message to everyone affiliated with the 2020 Kirara Cup.

* Since many people will be gathering, if you have cold symptoms, please be careful not to infect anyone.

* If the symptoms are severe, please refrain from attending or watching the tournament.

* Please wear a mask, disinfect and wash your hands thoroughly.

* When entering the venue, use hand soap for prevention and handwashing with a disinfectant solution.