2020 ISL – LA Current Stand Alone Atop the Team Rankings Chart After Match 3

2020 International Swimming League – Match 3
- Saturday, October 24: 12 PM – 2 PM Local Time (6 AM – 8 AM Eastern, 7 PM – 9 PM Japan Time)
- Sunday, October 25: 5 PM – 7 PM Local Time (12 PM – 2 PM Eastern, 1 AM – 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- Teams: Toronto Titans, Tokyo Frog Kings, Aqua Centurions, LA Current
Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.
Match 3 of the regular International Swimming League championship season was a thriller that came down to the wire, decided by the skins races at the end of Day 2. LA Current won both the women’s 50 free skins race (and as a bonus placed both of their entrants, Beryl Gastaldello and Abbey Weitzeil, into the final) and the men’s 50 back skins race (with Ryan Murphy). As a result, the Current leapt over the Tokyo Frog Kings, who had held the lead going into the final two races, for the Match 3 win.
|Rank
|Club
|Club Code
|Total
|Men
|Women
|Mixed
|Penalty
|Jackpot
|1
|LA Current
|LAC
|535.5
|240.5
|275.0
|20.0
|-4.0
|41.5
|2
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|TOK
|506.5
|243.0
|245.5
|18.0
|0.0
|25.5
|3
|Toronto Titans
|TOR
|401.0
|158.5
|220.5
|22.0
|-1.0
|-23.0
|4
|Aqua Centurions
|AQC
|260.0
|179.0
|67.0
|14.0
|-16.0
|-42.0
With two matches under their belt, LA Current stand alone at the top of the league table with 6 points. They scored 2 points in Match 1 with their 3rd-place finish and 4 points this weekend with their Match 3 win. Cali Condors and London Roar, who won Match 1 and Match 2, respectively, are likely to shake up the table in the coming week. The Condors are headlining Match 4 on Monday and Tuesday, October 26 and 27, while the Roar are on tap for Match 5 next Friday and Saturday, October 30 and 31.
League Standings After Match 3
|Rank
|Club
|Club Code
|Matches Played
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Standings Points
|1
|LA Current
|LAC
|2
|2
|4
|6
|=2
|Cali Condors
|CAC
|1
|4
|4
|=2
|London Roar
|LON
|1
|4
|4
|=4
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|1
|3
|3
|=4
|Iron
|IRO
|1
|3
|3
|=4
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|TOK
|1
|3
|3
|=7
|DC Trident
|DCT
|1
|2
|2
|=7
|Toronto Titans
|TOR
|1
|2
|2
|=7
|Aqua Centurions
|AQC
|2
|1
|1
|2
|=10
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|1
|1
|1
How Standings Work
In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:
- 1st place – 4 points
- 2nd place – 3 points
- 3rd place – 2 points
- 4th place – 1 point
At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)
One change from last year’s ISL is that there are no divisions by continent (that we know of). Last year those continental divisions allowed the top 2 American teams and top 2 European teams to move onto the semifinals. This means that this season the top 8 teams overall, regardless of continent, will move onto the semifinals. A second change from last year is the addition of 2 new ISL teams, bringing the total number of competing teams to 10.