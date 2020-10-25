2020 ISL – LA Current Stand Alone Atop the Team Rankings Chart After Match 3

2020 International Swimming League – Match 3

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

Match 3 of the regular International Swimming League championship season was a thriller that came down to the wire, decided by the skins races at the end of Day 2. LA Current won both the women’s 50 free skins race (and as a bonus placed both of their entrants, Beryl Gastaldello and Abbey Weitzeil, into the final) and the men’s 50 back skins race (with Ryan Murphy). As a result, the Current leapt over the Tokyo Frog Kings, who had held the lead going into the final two races, for the Match 3 win.

Rank Club Club Code Total Men Women Mixed Penalty Jackpot 1 LA Current LAC 535.5 240.5 275.0 20.0 -4.0 41.5 2 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 506.5 243.0 245.5 18.0 0.0 25.5 3 Toronto Titans TOR 401.0 158.5 220.5 22.0 -1.0 -23.0 4 Aqua Centurions AQC 260.0 179.0 67.0 14.0 -16.0 -42.0

With two matches under their belt, LA Current stand alone at the top of the league table with 6 points. They scored 2 points in Match 1 with their 3rd-place finish and 4 points this weekend with their Match 3 win. Cali Condors and London Roar, who won Match 1 and Match 2, respectively, are likely to shake up the table in the coming week. The Condors are headlining Match 4 on Monday and Tuesday, October 26 and 27, while the Roar are on tap for Match 5 next Friday and Saturday, October 30 and 31.

League Standings After Match 3

Rank Club Club Code Matches Played Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Standings Points 1 LA Current LAC 2 2 4 6 =2 Cali Condors CAC 1 4 4 =2 London Roar LON 1 4 4 =4 Energy Standard ENS 1 3 3 =4 Iron IRO 1 3 3 =4 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 1 3 3 =7 DC Trident DCT 1 2 2 =7 Toronto Titans TOR 1 2 2 =7 Aqua Centurions AQC 2 1 1 2 =10 NY Breakers NYB 1 1 1

How Standings Work

In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:

1st place – 4 points

2nd place – 3 points

3rd place – 2 points

4th place – 1 point

At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)

One change from last year’s ISL is that there are no divisions by continent (that we know of). Last year those continental divisions allowed the top 2 American teams and top 2 European teams to move onto the semifinals. This means that this season the top 8 teams overall, regardless of continent, will move onto the semifinals. A second change from last year is the addition of 2 new ISL teams, bringing the total number of competing teams to 10.