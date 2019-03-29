Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

While we thought it couldn’t possibly have gotten more exciting, the 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships saw even record-breaking swims and huge time drops in its finals session Thursday night, including Andrew Seliskar narrowly missing Caeleb Dressel’s thought to be impossible 200 IM American Record, and Cal putting up a huge number of points on night 2. SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all of the great moments of the night.

Andrew Seliskar (photo: Jack Spitser)

NC State Relay(photo: Jack Spitser)

Pawel Sendyk (photo: Jack Spitser)

Andrew Seliskar (photo: Jack Spitser)

A swimmer under the lights of the scoreboard (photo: Jack Spitser)

Pawel Sendyk and Ryan Hoffer (photo: Jack Spitser)

Texas A&M Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

Andrew Seliskar (photo: Jack Spitser)

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer who swims for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh. Working for years as a lifestyle and sports photographer, Jack has successfully utilized his knowledge of competitive swimming and integrated it into his work, capturing intimate perspectives of the sport unanimously …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!