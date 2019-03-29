2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live results

While we thought it couldn’t possibly have gotten more exciting, the 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships saw even record-breaking swims and huge time drops in its finals session Thursday night, including Andrew Seliskar narrowly missing Caeleb Dressel’s thought to be impossible 200 IM American Record, and Cal putting up a huge number of points on night 2. SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all of the great moments of the night.