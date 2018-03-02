2018 NAIA Women’s National Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2018 NAIA National Championships – Women’s Meet

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3; prelims 9 am, finals 5 pm

Location: Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champions: Olivet Nazarene University (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day 3

SCAD Savannah steamrolled ahead on Friday morning, qualifying 12 swimmers for A finals and 4 for B finals. The Bees were especially impressive in the 200 free, where 5 women made the A final and picked up 22 unexpected points over their seedings. Olivet Nazarene consolidated their second-place positioning with 7 ups and 5 downs, while Cumberlands (3 up, 5 down) remains firmly in third.

ONU netted 30 points over their psych sheet seedings to lead the morning. SCAD was up by 14, Loyola New Orleans by 13, and Indiana Wesleyan by 12.

Women’s Ups/Downs

Team A Finalists B Finalists SCAD Savannah 12 4 Olivet Nazarene University 7 5 University of the Cumberlands 3 5 Lindenwood University-Belleville 3 2 Brenau University 2 4 Loyola University New Orleans 2 3 Lindsey Wilson College 2 1 The College of Idaho 2 1 Milligan College 2 0 St Ambrose University 2 0 Asbury University 1 3 Keiser University 1 3 Union College 1 1 West Virginia University – Tech 1 1 Morningside College 1 0 Thomas University 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 0 4 Life University 0 2 Columbia College 0 1

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley

Team A Finalists B Finalists Olivet Nazarene University 1 2 SCAD Savannah 1 2 Brenau University 1 1 University of the Cumberlands 1 1 Keiser University 1 0 Lindenwood University-Belleville 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 Thomas University 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 0 1 The College of Idaho 0 1

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly

Team A Finalists B Finalists Olivet Nazarene University 2 0 SCAD Savannah 2 0 University of the Cumberlands 1 1 Lindenwood University-Belleville 1 0 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 The College of Idaho 1 0 Asbury University 0 2 Brenau University 0 1 Indiana Wesleyan University 0 1 Keiser University 0 1 Life University 0 1 Loyola University New Orleans 0 1

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle

Team A Finalists B Finalists SCAD Savannah 5 0 Lindsey Wilson College 1 1 Morningside College 1 0 Union College 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 0 2 Asbury University 0 1 Brenau University 0 1 Loyola University New Orleans 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 0 1 University of the Cumberlands 0 1

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

Team A Finalists B Finalists SCAD Savannah 3 0 University of the Cumberlands 1 2 Olivet Nazarene University 1 1 Asbury University 1 0 The College of Idaho 1 0 West Virginia University – Tech 1 0 Brenau University 0 1 Columbia College 0 1 Keiser University 0 1 Life University 0 1 Lindenwood University-Belleville 0 1

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Team A Finalists B Finalists Olivet Nazarene University 2 1 Milligan College 2 0 SCAD Savannah 1 2 Lindenwood University-Belleville 1 1 Loyola University New Orleans 1 1 Brenau University 1 0 Keiser University 0 1 Union College 0 1 West Virginia University – Tech 0 1

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

Team A Finalists B Finalists St Ambrose University 2 0 Olivet Nazarene University 1 0

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings SCAD Savannah 40 148 225 197 610 Olivet Nazarene University 32 159 184 114 489 University of the Cumberlands 34 134 98 115 381 Keiser University 26 91 60 108 285 Lindsey Wilson College 28 91 59 83 261 Loyola University New Orleans 30 71 71 52 224 The College of Idaho 14 98.5 64 46 222.5 Brenau University 22 42 60 60 184 Asbury University 12 62 51 58 183 Lindenwood University-Belleville 10 38 58 55 161 Union College 8 50.5 34 61 153.5 West Virginia University – Tech 24 35 30 34 123 Indiana Wesleyan University 18 49 22 22 111 Milligan College 4 31 29 16 80 St Ambrose University 0 37 37 0 74 Morningside College 2 26 20 20 68 Thomas University 6 2 18 14 40 Life University 0 2 15 11 28 Columbia College 0 0 3 15 18 Bethel University 0 9 0 2 11 Soka University of America 0 4 0 0 4 College of Saint Mary 0 0 0 2 2

