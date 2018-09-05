2018 FINA OW Junior Worlds Kick Off Thursday in Israel

2018 FINA Open Water Junior Swimming Championships

The 2018 FINA Open Water World Junior Swimming Championships begin on Thursday in Eliat, Israel, with more than 210 swimmers entered to compete in 3 age groups: 14-15, 16-17, and 18-19. That, along with a 14-16 relay and an open-age relay, will make up the 8 events of the 2018 tournament, with the older swimmers competing in longer races.

Wednesday marked the first test of the race course for athletes, including opening ceremonies and final race course instructions.

In 2016, in Hoorn, Netherlands, Italy led all countries with 4 medals, while the 8 races were won by 8 unique nations. That shows the balanced nature of this meet, as countries’ focus on the event ebbs and flows. Open water swimming, traditionally a sport for more veteran swimmers who transition from the pool as adults, more-and-more athletes are taking up the sport as a primary focus as juniors.

The USA, China, and Russia stand out as countries that have medaled at all 3 previous editions.

All-Time Medals Table:

Gold Silver Bronze Total China 4 2 3 9 Germany 4 1 1 6 Russia 2 3 2 7 Hungary 2 2 1 5 Italy 1 4 1 6 USA 1 3 2 6 France 1 1 2 4 Spain 1 1 1 3 Great Britain 1 0 2 3 South Africa 1 1 Venezuela 2 2 Czech Republic 1 1 Mexico 1 1

2018 will mark the 4th-edition of the meet, and FINA seems to have come-steady on the 8-race schedule being used this year.

Race Schedule:

Thursday Sept 6

08:00 – 5KM – Boys 14-15

08:10 – 5KM – Girls 14-15

10: 00 – 7.5KM – Boys 16-17

10:10 – 7.5KM – Girls 16-17

12:00 Award Ceremonies

Friday Sept 7

08:00 – 10KM – Boys 18-19

08:10 – 10KM – Girls 18-19

11:00 Award Ceremonies

Saturday Sept 8

08:00 – Relay event – 14-16

10:00 – Open Relay Event

11:30 Award Ceremonies