2018 Asian Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

The final preliminary session from Jakarta will feature the women’s 50 free, 400 free and 200 IM, along with the men’s 50 breast, 400 medley relay, and an early heat in the men’s 1500 timed final. The fastest seeded heat contested during finals will feature two-time defending champ and world record holder Sun Yang.

Among the highlights for the prelim session will be Japan’s Rikako Ikee in the women’s 50 free, Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki in the men’s 50 breast, and Chinese teenagers Wang Jianjiahe and Li Bingjie in the women’s 400 free.

Come finals, Ikee will be eyeing her sixth gold and seventh medal of the competition, Koseki will be looking for the breaststroke sweep, and Wang will look to complete the distance treble over Li, who’s taken silver to her teammate in both the 800 and 1500. However, Li has won an individual gold in the 200 and added another in the 4×200 free relay (as did Wang).

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

Asian Record: 24.04, Liu Xiang (CHN), 2017

Asian Games Record: 24.87, Chen Xinyi (CHN), 2017

Men’s 50 Breast Prelims

Asian Record: 26.94, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2017

(JPN), 2017 Asian Games Record: 27.78, Dmitriy Balandin (KAZ), 2014

Women’s 400 Free Prelims

Asian Record: 4:01.75, Li Bingjie (CHN), 2017

Asian Games Record: 4:05.58, Shao Yiwen (CHN), 2010

Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final

Asian Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN), 2012 – WR

(CHN), 2012 – WR Asian Games Record: 14:35.43, Sun Yang (CHN), 2010

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

Asian Record: 2:07.57, Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2012

Asian Games Record: 2:08.94, Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2014

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Prelims