2017 Worlds OW Competitor Cathryn Salladin Transfers from Alabama to Rutgers

Cathryn Salladin is transferring from the University of Alabama to Rutgers University in New Jersey. She competed at one meet for Alabama this season, in October, as a sophomore.

I’m so excited to finally announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers at Rutgers University! I can’t wait for the fall and life in New Brunswick! Guess I need to buy a winter coat!

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:51.77

500y free – 4:44.56

1000y free – 9:40.47

1650y free – 16:14.98

200y IM – 2:05.90

400y IM – 4:21.23

Salladin’s best performances at Alabama came at the 2018 Georgia Tech Invite, the mid-season invite her freshman year. There, she went 4:59.07 in the 500 free and 16:51.06 in the mile. In spring of 2019, she underwent surgery, then was back to racing this summer with La Mirada Armada. This past summer in long course, she went 4:23.53 in the 400 free, 8:59.57 in the 800 free, and 17:39.07 in the 1500 free at the 2019 Futures – Mount Hood.

While Salladin’s lifetime bests in yards are almost all from 2017 and earlier, her long course bests of 2:05.00 in the 200, 4:20.23 in the 400, 8:49.20 in the 800, and 16:54.38 in the 1500 are from 2018. Last summer, she wasn’t too far off her 400 and 800 free bests, a feat coming off of spring surgery.

As a high school-er, Salladin raced the 25K open water race at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and finished tenth. She trained with Fullerton Aquatics Sports Team (FAST) in California before Alabama.

This season, Salladin raced once in an October dual against Georgia, going 5:01.99 in the 500 and 10:17.42 in the 1000.

Last year, Francesca Bertotto led Rutgers in the 500 free (4:48.68) and mile (16:38.37), the only one on the roster under 4:50 and 17:00, respectively. Bertotto is a senior, so Salladin could take over as their top distance swimmer next season if she continues to progress back to her high school bests. With those best times, she would rank #2 all-time in the mile and #3 all-time in the 500 free on Rutgers’ top rankings historically.