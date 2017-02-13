2017 W. ACC Championships: NC State Downs 200 Medley Relay ACC Record

2017 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Virginia (9x) (results)

Psych sheets

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

The NC State women lead after day 1 at the 2017 Women’s ACC Championships, starting the meet off with a big victory in the 200 medley relay. The Wolfpack quartet turned in a winning time of 1:34.84 to smash their previous school record of 1:36.43. They also took down the previous ACC Record of 1:35.43 set by Louisville in 2016.

Their splits were as follows:

NC State took over the lead after Kayla Brumbaum‘s 26.63 breaststroke split, while freshman Ky-lee Perry sealed the deal with a blistering 21.36 anchor split. It was the first time the Wolfpack has won the event since 1991.

In addition to their 200 medley relay gold, NC State went on to break their school record in the 800 free relay. Rachel Muller (1:44.85), Alexia Zevnik (1:44.46), Courtney Caldwell (1:44.55), and Hannah Moore (1:45.87) combined for a 6:59.73. They took silver behind Virginia’s (6:56.21) ACC Record-setting relay.