2017 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16
- Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Virginia (9x) (results)
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
The NC State women lead after day 1 at the 2017 Women’s ACC Championships, starting the meet off with a big victory in the 200 medley relay. The Wolfpack quartet turned in a winning time of 1:34.84 to smash their previous school record of 1:36.43. They also took down the previous ACC Record of 1:35.43 set by Louisville in 2016.
Their splits were as follows:
- Back: Elise Haan (transfer sophomore)- 23.73
- Breast: Kayla Brumbaum (senior)- 26.63
- Fly: Natalie Labonge (senior)- 23.17
- Free: Ky-Lee Perry (freshman)- 21.36
NC State took over the lead after Kayla Brumbaum‘s 26.63 breaststroke split, while freshman Ky-lee Perry sealed the deal with a blistering 21.36 anchor split. It was the first time the Wolfpack has won the event since 1991.
In addition to their 200 medley relay gold, NC State went on to break their school record in the 800 free relay. Rachel Muller (1:44.85), Alexia Zevnik (1:44.46), Courtney Caldwell (1:44.55), and Hannah Moore (1:45.87) combined for a 6:59.73. They took silver behind Virginia’s (6:56.21) ACC Record-setting relay.
2 Comments on "2017 W. ACC Championships: NC State Downs 200 Medley Relay ACC Record"
Amazing how NC State keeps getting better.
NC-state > UVA
Couldn’t agree with you anymore. UVA is official an inferior program both athletically and academically to NC State. #STATEment.