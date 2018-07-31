2013 World Junior Champion Maria Baklakova Severely Injured in Crash

2012 Russian Olympian Maria Baklakova was hospitalized last week after being ‘severely injured’ in a car crash in the Perm region of Russia. Her brother, Ivan Baklakova, titled Master of Sports in swimming, died in the crash.

Friends and family members told Russian media that Maria Balkakova was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” including trauma to the head and bruises all over her body. Her condition has been described as stable.

A spokesperson for the Center of Adaptive Health of Perm Krai says that Baklakova suffered sever injuries to her face and neck, and will need expensive surgery.

Baklakova, at just 15-years old, swam at the 2012 Olympic Games on Russia’s 800 free relay. In 2013, she won 4 medals at the World Junior Championships and won 5 gold medals at the European Junior Championships. She missed significant pool time in the next quad while dealing with a back injury, but in 2017 returned healthy to the pool to swim on Russia’s team at the Summer Universiade (World University Games), where she earned gold on the 800 free relay and silver on the 400 free relay.

Ivan Baklakova is survived by a wife and son. A memorial service was held on July 25th. Donations are being accepted for the family through the Perm swimming federation.