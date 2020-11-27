2-Time Brazilian Olympian Graciele Herrmann Returns to Pool to Rep Paraguay

Two-time Brazilian Olympian Graciele Herrmann is returning to competitive swimming after a two-year retirement. This time, however, she will be working to represent a different South American country, Paraguay, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She now lives in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, with her husband.

Earlier this month, Hermann competed in her first meet of her comeback, racing for the Olympia Club. Among her performances came a swim in the 50 free that was faster than the National Record of Paraguay, though that time is not expected to be ratified as she has not completed the sporting citizenship according to Best Swimming.

Results:

50 free – 26.07

50 breast – 35.12

50 fly – 29.52

The 50 free Paraguyan Record was set at the 2015 Argentine Championships by Karen Riveros in 26.49.

Herrmann has begun the citizenship and naturalization process in Paraguay, but that is not expected to be completed in time for her to compete in the delayed Tokyo Olympics next summer. Instead, she says that her goal is to represent the country at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The 28-year old will be 32 by the time the 2024 Olympics arrive.

Best Swimming reports that her likely first international competition for Paraguay would be the World Short Course Championships in December 2021.

Herrmann won a pair of silver medals, in the 50 free and women’s 400 free relay, at the 2011 Pan American Games, plus another bronze in the 400 free relay at the 2015 Pan American Games. She also won a pair of South American Championships in 2014 in the 50 free and 400 free relay, which at the time was a Brazilian and South American Record.

She remains the national and continental record holder in the women’s 400 free relay in long course. She swam the 2nd leg of a 3:37.39 relay alongside Larissa Oliveira, Etiene Medeiros, and Daynara de Paula at the 2015 Pan American Games

Her best Olympic finish in the 50 free is a 25.44 for 22nd place at the 2012 Games; in 2016 she swam 25.60 but was only 40th in the same event. Her best time in the 50 free in long course is a 24.78 from the 2014 Pan American Games.

Paraguay sent 4 swimmers, 3 men and 1 woman, to the 2019 World Aquatics Championships. Their top finisher was Charles Hockin in the 50 back, who placed 29th in 25.62. They sent 2 simmers, Benjamin Hockin (44th in the men’s 100 free) and the aforementioned Riveros (39th in the 100 free) to the 2016 Olympic Games.

Herrmann is documenting her return to the pool on Instagram.