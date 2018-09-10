2-Sport Athlete Kamryn Paige to Swim for St. Bonaventure

Kamryn Paige from Niskayuna, New York is getting ready to join the St. Bonaventure University women’s swimming and diving team as a freshman. At the time of her commitment she wrote:

“I’m very excited to send my verbal commitment to continue on at St. Bonaventure! I have several competitors swimming there now that I grew up racing against and my first coach Dave Washburn attended and swam for St. Bonaventure! I took off my sophomore year of swimming to focus on crew but then missed swimming so started back over my junior year. I currently swim year round for the Adirondack Bluefins under Coach Jeff Maxwell and I’m so excited to swim under coach Brian and this amazing team. I believe it is the right fit for me academically and athletically. Go Bonnies!”

Paige swam her prep career at Niskayuna High School where she specialized in fly and back. She rowed crew during her sophomore year of high school but chose to refocus her efforts on the pool beginning with her junior year. That spring she posted lifetime bests in the SCY 100/200 fly and LCM 100 fly, then followed with PBs in the 50 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM in the summer of 2017. Paige added best times in the 100m free and 100y back during her senior year. She heads off to the Bonnies with times that would have ranked in the top-5 last season in the 100/200 fly and 100 back.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 57.52

200 fly – 2:12.38

100 back – 59.02