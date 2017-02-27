17-Year-Old Robert Finke Posts 14:37 Mile at FL Senior Champs

2017 FLORIDA SPRING SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 23rd-Sunday, February 26th

Orlando, Florida

Women’s Champions: Gator Swim Club

Men’s Champions: Sarasota YMCA Sharks

Combined Champions: Sarasota YMCA Sharks

Results

SPA’s Robert Finke was the top performer at the 2017 Florida Spring Senior Championships, earning High Point honors. Finke’s most impressive swim was the 1650 free, which he won by nearly a minute in a blistering 14:37.61. That makes him the 6th fastest swimmer in the country this year, and the fastest junior swimmer by 12 seconds. He was similarly dominant in the 100 free, winning with an 8:49.71 to put up the 4th fastest swim in the country this year.

Teammate Grant Sanders was the High Point runner-up, winnning 4 individual events. He picked up a pair of freestyle wins, clocking a 44.34 to outswim GTSA’s Jeremy Parker (44.86) in the 100 free. In the 200 free, he dominated the field by 3 seconds to secure gold in 1:35.23. Sanders once again posted a 3-second victory in the 200 back (1:45.40). He went head-to-head with Finke in the 400 IM, winning in 3:44.94 to Finke’s 3:47.65.

On the women’s side, SPA’s Summer Finke, who formerly swam at Florida State University, swept the distance races with golds in the 500 free (4:47.74), 1000 free (9:46.63), and 1650 free (16:22.72). She also earned a bronze medal in the 400 IM, finishing in 4:19.85 behind T2’s Karen Liu (4:18.29) and GSC’s Georgia-Mae Hohmann (4:19.76).

GSC’s Isabel Ivey, a member of the USA Junior National Team, swam several events, winning gold in 4 of them and earning High Point honors. She swept the breaststrokes, clocking in at 1:03.49 in the 100 breast and 2:16.24 in the 200 breast. In the 200 free, she posted a 1:48.22 to finish ahead of FSLA’s Madison Murtagh (1:49.64). Ivey’s best swim, however, was arguably the 100 back, where she won with a 53.83 to knock over a second off her best time.