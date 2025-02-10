14-Year-Old Bryce Krause Makes 50 Back Waves At 2025 Queensland Sprint Championships

2025 QUEENSLAND SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, February 8th & Sunday, February 9th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Results: Meet Mobile – Queensland Sprint Championships

The 2025 Queensland Sprint Championships took place at Brisbane Aquatic Centre over the weekend with age groupers and veteran elites both diving in for two days of action.

Right off the bat on day one, we saw a big swim put up at the hands of teenager Bryce Krause.

Just 14 years of age, Krause of Fairholme crushed a lifetime best of 26.67 to earn silver in the open men’s 50m backstroke behind 23-year-old winner Kalani Ireland who hit 26.02.

Krause’s outing sliced .05 off his previous career-quickest effort of 26.72 produced at the 2024 Queensland Championships last December. That former PB represented the Australian Age Record in the event, taking over Olympian Isaac Cooper‘s former age standard of 26.78 for 14-year-old boys logged in 2018.

Krause later competed in the boys’ 14-year-old final of the 50m back where he added time to clock 26.98, but still grabbed age group gold.

