14-Year-Old Bryce Krause Makes 50 Back Waves At 2025 Queensland Sprint Championships

2025 QUEENSLAND SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, February 8th & Sunday, February 9th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM (50m)
The 2025 Queensland Sprint Championships took place at Brisbane Aquatic Centre over the weekend with age groupers and veteran elites both diving in for two days of action.
Right off the bat on day one, we saw a big swim put up at the hands of teenager Bryce Krause.
Just 14 years of age, Krause of Fairholme crushed a lifetime best of 26.67 to earn silver in the open men’s 50m backstroke behind 23-year-old winner Kalani Ireland who hit 26.02.
Krause’s outing sliced .05 off his previous career-quickest effort of 26.72 produced at the 2024 Queensland Championships last December. That former PB represented the Australian Age Record in the event, taking over Olympian Isaac Cooper‘s former age standard of 26.78 for 14-year-old boys logged in 2018.
Krause later competed in the boys’ 14-year-old final of the 50m back where he added time to clock 26.98, but still grabbed age group gold.
Additional Notes
- The open men’s 50m free saw USC Spartan Zachary Tabuai top the podium in 23.42. The boys’ 17-year-old 50m free saw Joshua Conias of Somerville House Aquatics earn the victory in 23.22 after posting 23.07 in the prelims.
- 18-year-old Kalani Creech of Bond was the top men’s 50m fly performer in 24.92.
- University of North Carolina commit Olympia Pope was too quick to catch in the girls’ 16-year-old 50m breast, posting 32.59 for gold. She was slightly quicker at 32.47 in the heats.
- Brisbane Jets’ Oliver Jacobs logged a speedy 24.91 to win the boys’ 16-year-old 50m butterfly event.