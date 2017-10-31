With 1,000 Days To Go, Tokyo 2020 Engages Millions In Japan

Press Release courtesy of Tokyo 2020.

Marking the start of the “1,000 Days To Go” countdown to the opening of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) today announced that five million people throughout Japan have already taken part in more than 14,000 Games-related actions in the Tokyo 2020 Nationwide Participation Programme, which was launched last year.

The ambitious Programme includes initiatives in eight categories: Sport and Health, Urban Planning, Sustainability, Cultural Olympiad, Education, Economy and Technology, Recovery, and Nationwide Benefits.

The number of participants continues to increase, with 15,000 people joining in today’s “1,000 Days To Go” countdown event in Tokyo’s famous Nihonbashi district. During the opening ceremony, four floats displaying the symbolic numbers 1, 0, 0, 0 were carried along the main street to the stage, where a large display that will count down the number of days remaining until the Tokyo 2020 Games was unveiled. After watching demonstrations by athletes, the public had the opportunity to try out 3×3 Basketball, BMX Freestyle and Skateboarding – three sports that will make their first ever appearance in the Olympic Games in 2020.

To further mark the 1,000-day milestone, the landmark Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree, as well as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Shinjuku, are being specially illuminated tonight. In addition, Tokyo’s historic Nihonbashi district and metro stations across the capital have been decorated with new Tokyo 2020 graphics and images of sporting events.

Today’s events marked the kick-off of the month-long “1,000 Days To Go” celebration, which aims to further boost public engagement in the Olympic and Paralympic Movements. More cultural, sporting and educational events will take place in Japan over the weekend and throughout the coming month until 29 November, when it will be exactly 1,000 days until the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

“The more people have the opportunity to participate and feel involved during the lead-up to the Games, the stronger Tokyo 2020’s legacy will be,” said Tokyo 2020 Spokesperson Masa Takaya. “We want the 2020 Games to inspire new generations to practice sport more and to live by the Olympic and Paralympic values. Our various programmes have allowed us to engage with five million people already and we will intensify our efforts over the next 1,000 days.”