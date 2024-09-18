100 FR European Junior Champion Boldizsar Magda Verbally Commits to Michigan’s Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Michigan added to their 2025 men’s class, receiving a verbal commitment from Hungary’s Boldizsar Magda. Now 19 years old, Magda was the 2023 European Junior Champion in the LCM 100 free, winning the event in his career best of 49.52.

I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Michigan and to continue my studies and sport career there. I would like to thank for my family and for my coaches and swim mates ,whose supported me on this journey . Thank you to @bowey83 and @bellswimab for this opportunity.

Go Blue💙💛 – Boldizsar Magda

Magda will join the Wolverines with a lot of high-level international meet experience. In addition to the 2023 European Junior Championships, Magda competed for Hungary at the 2022 and 2021 European Junior Championships, 2022 World Junior Championships, 2024 European Championships, and several World Aquatics World Cup stops. Some highlights from those meets include, of course, the gold medal in the 100 free at the 2023 Euro Juniors, as well as a pair of semifinals appearances in the 100 free and 50 fly at the 2022 World Junior Championships.

Best Times, Long Course Meters (LCM)

50 free – 22.78

100 free – 49.52

200 free – 1:51.89

50 back – 25.49

100 back – 57.46

50 fly – 24.12

100 fly – 53.77

Magda is a talented sprinter in free, fly, and back, which should lead to immediate value for the Wolverines. It’s worth noting that while Magda’s personal best in the LCM 100 free is 49.52, he split 48.37 anchoring the Hungarian boys 4×100 medley relay at the 2023 European Junior Championships.

Given that 100 free split, Magda is now the center piece in what’s shaping up to be a loaded sprint class for the Wolverines. Michigan’s men’s class of 2025 now features Magda, who has split 48.37 LCM, Canadian Antoine Sauve, who has split 48.73 LCM (49.47 flat-start PB), and Lakeside Swim Team’s Alex Thiesing, who has split 49.99 LCM, and has split 43.12 in yards. Bolles School’s Antoine Destang will also provide some good depth in the sprint free events, and Michigan’s class of 2025 also features Will Siegel, one of the top distance swimmers in his class.

Michigan began building momentum last season, which was their first under head coach Matt Bowe. The Wolverines finished 3rd at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, matching their finish from 2022, however, they went on to finish 14th at the NCAA Championships, moving up 6 places from the previous year and scoring 50.5 more points.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.