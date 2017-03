10 Schwimmer-Stereotypen, die wir lieben und hassen

2017 W. NCAA 200 IM Preview: Eastin Hunting for Her Own Records Ella Eastin will look to take her NCAA, American, and U.S. Open marks to new heights in the 200 IM.

Drury Freshman Bailee Nunn Lowers D2 200 Breast Record to 2:09.12 For the second time today, Drury freshman Bailee Nunn etched her name in the NCAA Division II record books; she first broke the national mark in the 200 breast in prelims, then repeated in finals.

Queens Royals Threepeat NCAA D2 Men’s and Women’s Team Titles Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s teams won their respective NCAA Division II national championships for the third year in a row.

Molacek Does it Again in Missouri Jacob Molacek breaks records in the 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle.