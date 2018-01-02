Only 1 Senior Remains on Brown Men’s Swimming & Diving Roster

Only 1 senior, Grant Casey, remains on Brown University’s men’s swimming & diving roster. The class of 2018 began as a group of 10, by last season there were only 4 juniors remaining, and now there is just 1 left.

Riley Springman didn’t compete for Brown this season. The other two departures from last year’s junior class, Talbot Jacobs and Bryce Campanelli, competed in the fall semester but have recently been removed from the team’s public roster.

We have reached out to Brown’s media relations staff, Brown head coach Chris Ip, and all 3 swimmers who departed to determine the nature of their departure, but as of posting have not received any responses. We will update this article if we receive further information.

Junior Waylon Jin, who previously contacted SwimSwam about his departure from the team and requesting privacy, also competed in the fall semester but is no longer on the roster.

In early December, Brown launched an investigation into hazing allegations involving the men’s swim team, according to the campus newspaper. Brown said they learned of the hazing allegation on November 14th, but as late as November 29th, said that no student had come forward directly to them. We have been unable to ascertain whether any of these departures were related to that hazing investigation, and Brown has not yet released any information about the outcome of that investigation. Only 3 of the 4 absent athletes above (Jin, Campanelli, Jacobs) were competing this fall before the announcement of the hazing allegations.

The swimmers’ results from last year’s Ivy League Championships:

  • Riley Springman– 200 fly (6th – 1:46.68), 200 IM (11th – 1:48.24), 100 fly (15th – 48.97)
  • Bryce Campanelli – 1 meter springboard (13th – 232.15), 3-meter springboard (13th – 249.10)
  • Waylon Jin – 100 breast (15th – 56.81), 200 breast (21st – 2:04.84), 50 free (29th – 22.08)

Jacobs didn’t compete at last year’s Ivy League Championships, but was the team’s 4th-best 200 backstroker (1:49.80) and 500 freestyler (4:33.78) in the fall semester this season. Campanelli finished 2nd on the 1-meter and 3rd on the 3-meter at this year’s Brown vs. MIT dual.

The team’s one remaining senior, Grant Casey, leads the team in the 1000 free this season with a 9:34.52.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Only 1 Senior Remains on Brown Men’s Swimming & Diving Roster"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
bee

“Junior Waylon Jin, who previously contacted SwimSwam about his departure from the team and requesting privacy”

what does this even mean? seems not private?

Vote Up250Vote Down Reply
5 hours 51 minutes ago
Neil

Likely was requesting privacy for the nature of his departure.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours 26 minutes ago
Coach John

likely recinded his request for privacy (although unclear) in light of additional departures

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
5 hours 22 minutes ago
anonymous

This was poorly phrased. He contacted SwimSwam in response to their attempts to contact him- responding that he would like privacy.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 22 minutes ago
Braden Keith

That’s incorrect. He contacted us first, a few weeks ago, asking for privacy. At the time, we weren’t really sure why. We contacted him again today, and he didn’t respond.

Vote Up2-9Vote Down Reply
1 hour 59 minutes ago
Gramps

Then let him keep his privacy

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 1 minute ago
Narc

This is written as if upperclassmen departing swim teams in the ivy league is uncommon…

Vote Up150Vote Down Reply
4 hours 35 minutes ago
marklewis

Does the Ivy League swim teams tend to lose people who decide not to swim because they want to focus on academics, or want to have more free time to explore what else is going on at their school?

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
3 hours 47 minutes ago
Braden Keith

I’ve heard anecdotal evidence that kids use swimming to get into Ivy League schools when they’re really not all that interested in swimming in college. Not enough anecdotal evidence to call it a “trend,” but it does happen.

Vote Up12-7Vote Down Reply
2 hours 56 minutes ago
sardude

the frosh to senior class fluctuation in ivies tends to result in just a handful of kids staying on. I don’t think going from 11 to 1 or 2 is all that unusual. intense academics, tend to be very driven in other areas as well, and just general burnout are all factors.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 31 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »