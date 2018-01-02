Only 1 Senior Remains on Brown Men’s Swimming & Diving Roster

Only 1 senior, Grant Casey, remains on Brown University’s men’s swimming & diving roster. The class of 2018 began as a group of 10, by last season there were only 4 juniors remaining, and now there is just 1 left.
Riley Springman didn’t compete for Brown this season. The other two departures from last year’s junior class, Talbot Jacobs and Bryce Campanelli, competed in the fall semester but have recently been removed from the team’s public roster.
We have reached out to Brown’s media relations staff, Brown head coach Chris Ip, and all 3 swimmers who departed to determine the nature of their departure, but as of posting have not received any responses. We will update this article if we receive further information.
Junior Waylon Jin, who previously contacted SwimSwam about his departure from the team and requesting privacy, also competed in the fall semester but is no longer on the roster.
In early December, Brown launched an investigation into hazing allegations involving the men’s swim team, according to the campus newspaper. Brown said they learned of the hazing allegation on November 14th, but as late as November 29th, said that no student had come forward directly to them. We have been unable to ascertain whether any of these departures were related to that hazing investigation, and Brown has not yet released any information about the outcome of that investigation. Only 3 of the 4 absent athletes above (Jin, Campanelli, Jacobs) were competing this fall before the announcement of the hazing allegations.
The swimmers’ results from last year’s Ivy League Championships:
- Riley Springman– 200 fly (6th – 1:46.68), 200 IM (11th – 1:48.24), 100 fly (15th – 48.97)
- Bryce Campanelli – 1 meter springboard (13th – 232.15), 3-meter springboard (13th – 249.10)
- Waylon Jin – 100 breast (15th – 56.81), 200 breast (21st – 2:04.84), 50 free (29th – 22.08)
Jacobs didn’t compete at last year’s Ivy League Championships, but was the team’s 4th-best 200 backstroker (1:49.80) and 500 freestyler (4:33.78) in the fall semester this season. Campanelli finished 2nd on the 1-meter and 3rd on the 3-meter at this year’s Brown vs. MIT dual.
The team’s one remaining senior, Grant Casey, leads the team in the 1000 free this season with a 9:34.52.
11 Comments on "Only 1 Senior Remains on Brown Men’s Swimming & Diving Roster"
“Junior Waylon Jin, who previously contacted SwimSwam about his departure from the team and requesting privacy”
what does this even mean? seems not private?
Likely was requesting privacy for the nature of his departure.
likely recinded his request for privacy (although unclear) in light of additional departures
This was poorly phrased. He contacted SwimSwam in response to their attempts to contact him- responding that he would like privacy.
That’s incorrect. He contacted us first, a few weeks ago, asking for privacy. At the time, we weren’t really sure why. We contacted him again today, and he didn’t respond.
Then let him keep his privacy
This is written as if upperclassmen departing swim teams in the ivy league is uncommon…
Does the Ivy League swim teams tend to lose people who decide not to swim because they want to focus on academics, or want to have more free time to explore what else is going on at their school?
I’ve heard anecdotal evidence that kids use swimming to get into Ivy League schools when they’re really not all that interested in swimming in college. Not enough anecdotal evidence to call it a “trend,” but it does happen.
the frosh to senior class fluctuation in ivies tends to result in just a handful of kids staying on. I don’t think going from 11 to 1 or 2 is all that unusual. intense academics, tend to be very driven in other areas as well, and just general burnout are all factors.