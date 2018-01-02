Only 1 Senior Remains on Brown Men’s Swimming & Diving Roster

Only 1 senior, Grant Casey, remains on Brown University’s men’s swimming & diving roster. The class of 2018 began as a group of 10, by last season there were only 4 juniors remaining, and now there is just 1 left.

Riley Springman didn’t compete for Brown this season. The other two departures from last year’s junior class, Talbot Jacobs and Bryce Campanelli, competed in the fall semester but have recently been removed from the team’s public roster.

We have reached out to Brown’s media relations staff, Brown head coach Chris Ip, and all 3 swimmers who departed to determine the nature of their departure, but as of posting have not received any responses. We will update this article if we receive further information.

Junior Waylon Jin, who previously contacted SwimSwam about his departure from the team and requesting privacy, also competed in the fall semester but is no longer on the roster.

In early December, Brown launched an investigation into hazing allegations involving the men’s swim team, according to the campus newspaper. Brown said they learned of the hazing allegation on November 14th, but as late as November 29th, said that no student had come forward directly to them. We have been unable to ascertain whether any of these departures were related to that hazing investigation, and Brown has not yet released any information about the outcome of that investigation. Only 3 of the 4 absent athletes above (Jin, Campanelli, Jacobs) were competing this fall before the announcement of the hazing allegations.

The swimmers’ results from last year’s Ivy League Championships:

Riley Springman– 200 fly (6th – 1:46.68), 200 IM (11th – 1:48.24), 100 fly (15th – 48.97)

Bryce Campanelli – 1 meter springboard (13th – 232.15), 3-meter springboard (13th – 249.10)

Waylon Jin – 100 breast (15th – 56.81), 200 breast (21st – 2:04.84), 50 free (29th – 22.08)

Jacobs didn’t compete at last year’s Ivy League Championships, but was the team’s 4th-best 200 backstroker (1:49.80) and 500 freestyler (4:33.78) in the fall semester this season. Campanelli finished 2nd on the 1-meter and 3rd on the 3-meter at this year’s Brown vs. MIT dual.

The team’s one remaining senior, Grant Casey, leads the team in the 1000 free this season with a 9:34.52.