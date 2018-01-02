Speedo Athletes and Execs Ring Opening Bell At New York Stock Exchange

Speedo athletes Conor Dwyer, Elizabeth Beisel, Cullen Jones and Becca Meyers, along with CEO John Graham and other Speedo executives, rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning to ring in the new year.

Meyers, a six-time Paralympic medalist and three-time champion, was accompanied by her guide dog Birdie. She recently won gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games in the 400 free, 100 fly and 200 IM, and added a silver in the 100 free competing in the S13 category.

Both Dwyer and Beisel made their way on to the 2017 U.S. World Championship team, with Dwyer competing on the 4×200 free relay and Beisel in the 400 IM. Jones narrowly missed out, but all indicators point to him taking another run at the 2020 Games. The same goes for Dwyer, while Beisel’s future remains up in the air. The three have combined for nine Olympic medals over the course of their careers, including two individual for Beisel and one apiece for Dwyer and Jones.

Speedo USA is a partner of SwimSwam.