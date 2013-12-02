​JCC Waves “Distance Day” Music Video- “The Phoenix” Fall Out Boy

Video is courtesy of Celine Nie.

Via Youtube:

JCC Waves swimmers, in Irvine, CA, recently swam the 500 (10&Under​’s were all entered​) or 1650 (11&Up​’s were all entered​) at a recent meet: the result, a music video and best times. 

“One day I decided, why not document the 66 laps and see what we can do with it?” ~ Celine Nie

“It’s not about the time or place you get, its about the training and perseverance you put into it.” ~ Coach Chris Duncan

2 Comments on "​JCC Waves “Distance Day” Music Video- “The Phoenix” Fall Out Boy"

GinaD

Here is the link to view the video on youtube: http://youtu.be/d4zbTK_9YYs

3 years 8 months ago
Mark Rauterkus

Link is gone. Perhaps they used a sound track of pop songs or something? I’m researching the 1,650 as a monthly challenge. And, Coach Chris, I hope to see you in DC at ASCA, perhaps?

2 hours 7 minutes ago
