Video is courtesy of Celine Nie.
Via Youtube:
JCC Waves swimmers, in Irvine, CA, recently swam the 500 (10&Under’s were all entered) or 1650 (11&Up’s were all entered) at a recent meet: the result, a music video and best times.
“One day I decided, why not document the 66 laps and see what we can do with it?” ~ Celine Nie
“It’s not about the time or place you get, its about the training and perseverance you put into it.” ~ Coach Chris Duncan
2 Comments on "JCC Waves “Distance Day” Music Video- “The Phoenix” Fall Out Boy"
Here is the link to view the video on youtube: http://youtu.be/d4zbTK_9YYs
Link is gone. Perhaps they used a sound track of pop songs or something? I’m researching the 1,650 as a monthly challenge. And, Coach Chris, I hope to see you in DC at ASCA, perhaps?