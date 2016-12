फ्रीस्टाइल स्विमिंग को कैसे इम्प्रूव करे- Learn How to Swim In Hindi

How to Maximize The Fifth Stroke The maximum propulsion occurs at the beginning of the down kick with a flick of the foot toward plantar flexion of the ankle. The more plantar flexion of the ankle, the more foot surface area is available to push backward in the water, creating propulsion.

2016 Swammy Awards: International Coaches Of The Year fter finishing second at the men’s 2016 NCAA Championships, Durden put five swimmers on the American men’s Olympic team, all of which went on to make an Olympic final.