Zach Poti Ready for More After Dropping 45.99 Relay Lead-off (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINAL

NC State, 3:04.88 Indiana, 3:05.72 Arizona State, 3:07.86

The Wolfpack men completed the relay double for the day with a very impressive 3:04.88 win in the 400 medley, registering not only the top time in the nation (coming into tonight), but also an NCAA Auto standard by close to two seconds (3:06.78).

Vazaios gave them the lead on the back leg in 45.85, and Daniel Graber (52.50) managed to maintain their advantage over Indiana and Ian Finnerty (52.09) heading into the fly. Coleman Stewart out-split Vini Lanza by close to a full second in 44.79, and then Justin Ress finished things off on the way home in 41.74.

Gabriel Fantoni led off for Indiana in 46.43, and then Finnerty, Lanza (45.75) and Zach Apple (41.45) came in for a final time of 3:05.72 to also get under the automatic standard.

Arizona State had four strong legs to take 3rd in 3:07.86 over Louisville (3:08.45), with Zachary Potihitting a notable 45.99 backstroke lead-off.