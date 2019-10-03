Yuko Matsuzaki Goes After World Record in an Endless Pools Swim Spa

Courtesy: World Open Water Swimming Association and Endless Pools, a SwimSwam partner.

It will be one for the record books! International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame swimmer Yuko Matsuzaki will attempt to swim for 24 hours against the Endless Pools® swim current at the World Open Water Swimming Association‘s (WOWSA) Ocean Fest. If successful, she’ll earn a Guinness World Record for the Longest Continual Swim in a Swim Spa.

Matsuzaki will swim in an Endless Pools Fitness System E550. Powered by the company’s signature swim current generator, the E550 is a 15-foot swim spa with a large interior footprint, intended for serious swimmers seeking a more fitness-focused swim spa. The model will be set up at the WOWSA Ocean Fest in Redondo Beach, California, to be held October 5 and 6, 2019.

“Everyone at Team Endless Pools admires the passion and ambition of Yuko Matsuzaki,” said Endless Pools General Manager, Darren Pearse. “We challenge ourselves every day to go beyond our existing achievements, to be better than we’ve been. For striving to exceed the world record by 50 percent, we see Yuko truly as a kindred spirit.” Currently, the record is 16 hours, held by Australian International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame swimmer Chloë McCardel since 2014.

Endless Pools has been designing and manufacturing pools for in-place swimming for over 30 years. Their signature adjustable swim current adjusts from a near-zero pace for pre-schoolers to challenging sprint speeds for Olympians and marathon swimmers. In-place swimming permits unprecedented opportunities for stroke refinement, while the lack of flip-turns helps swimmers to develop endurance in a close simulation of open-water conditions.

Matsuzaki became the first Japanese swimmer inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame in 2011. Her extensive resume includes five completions of the 88K Hernandarias-Paraná Swimming Marathon in Argentina as well two solo records for swims in Lake Cane, Florida – one lasting nearly 30 hours, the other just over 33.

WOWSA Ocean Fest includes multiple open-water races, a global awards ceremony, a Guinness World Records celebration and luau dinner recognizing the year’s peak achievements in open water swimming, and a full day of clinics and seminars. This year’s event will take place at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, Los Angeles’ proposed site for the 10K Marathon Swim of the 2028 Olympic Games.

ABOUT ENDLESS POOLS

Established in 1988, Endless Pools has served tens of thousands of satisfied pool owners in more than 100 countries. Best known for their adjustable current for swimming in place, the Endless Pools product line features residential and commercial models for recreation, athletic training, family fun, physical therapy, and more. Founded on a belief in the power of water to inspire, invigorate, and rehabilitate, Endless Pools is now part of Watkins Manufacturing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fortune 500 company, Masco Corporation (MAS). For more information on its family of products, visit www.endlesspool.com.

ABOUT WOWSA

WOWSA was founded in 2005 by Steven Munatones as a much needed umbrella organization for the over 25,000 open water races held annually around the world. In the last 13 years, Munatones has worked towards standardizing the rules and results, establishing globally adopted vernacular, and publicizing open water events and champions on The Daily News of Open Water Swimming and The Open Water Swimming Magazine. In the process, he has developed a vibrant and active membership of over 70,000 and organizes the sport’s two signature events: WOWSA Talks & WOWSA Awards.