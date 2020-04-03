Your At-Home Haven Amid Pandemic Crisis

We are living in a time of uncertainty. The news is alarming, and it feels like the world is changing by the minute.

But we need to find some calm during the storm. Your Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa can be that retreat and safe haven.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine) of swim spas should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

A Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa can be a way for you to distance yourself from the news and stay connected to the things that feel “normal,” such as your training routine and loved ones.

Swim Spas and COVID-19

Maintaining the water quality of your swim spa is essential. During this time, though, it’s of even more importance.

To make sure that your swim spa water has the proper sanitation levels, follow these steps:

Before you get into your spa, use a test strip and check the pH and chlorine levels. Adjust accordingly to the proper levels. When adding chemicals, always spread them across the surface of the water while the pumps are running. Wait 15 minutes before getting in. Double check the chemical levels before getting in. Do not enter the hot tub if the chlorine levels are outside of the safe, recommended ranges.

When you are finished splashing or relaxing in your swim spa, test the water again and adjust the chemical levels again.

You can find the water care guidelines in the owner’s manual for your swim spa.

The concentration of active ingredients in spa chemicals varies by manufacturer, so always consult the manufacturer’s directions.

Safe Haven

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been greater than most of us expected. Social distancing has been introduced to our vocabulary, and many people are living under shelter-at-home protocols. Our daily lives have been interrupted as the world’s health leaders work to control the virus.

You might find yourself looking for ways to pass the time, relieve stress, or create a sense of normalcy.

How you can use a swim spa during this time:

Keep Up Your Routine

Swimmers are often used to starting their day in the pool, whether it’s with their teammates or solo. While it’s safe to be in a pool during the COVID-19 outbreak, many facilities are closed. A Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa helps you to stick to your schedule. And while you might replace 200-meter intervals for 3-minute sets, you will be able to maintain your fitness and a sense of normalcy.

A training tool for athletes of all levels, a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa offers a continuous swimming experience — no flip turns required. The swim spas have a depth of 60 inches and a contoured design that offers space to work on all four strokes. And while you might not be training with your team, you can take underwater video or use a mirror to get feedback on technique.

In addition, the speed of the water current is adjustable, with settings from zero to 100, so you can use the swim spa for endurance sessions or interval workouts.

Recover and Relax

During this challenging time, though, there might be reasons to step back from a rigid training schedule. Many competitive events have been canceled or postponed, and you don’t want to get to the new season overtrained. Or, the stress and anxiety of the situation can be taking a toll on your physical well-being.

Swimmers and other athletes can benefit from taking time to relax and recover. Incorporate additional rest days, focus on mobility and strength, or address any niggles or potential injuries.

A Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa offers space not just to train but relax and recover. The massage jets can help improve muscle aches and tension, while the warm water is therapeutic. While you relax, include some light stretching or aquatic exercises. The gentle movement will do your body — and mind — some good.

Turn Off Notifications

It can feel challenging to escape from the news right now. Updates are on TV, our inbox, and social media platforms. Put your phone on don not disturb and take a deep breath. Or, put it in “quarantine” while you are exercising or recovering in your swim spa.

Spend Time with Family

When home becomes your home base for school and work, it can feel like you are living in close quarters. Get some fresh air and take a mental break from reports. Stream your favorite playlist through the Fusion Air speakers and play around in the swim spa.

Tame the Tension

You might feel the stress creeping up … right to your shoulders. Take a deep breath and try to create some space between your ears and shoulders. If you can, make time for self-care.

“I always try to incorporate time for myself because I really see a big difference in the way that I feel,” World Champion gymnast Aly Raisman says.

Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas offer the benefits of a hot tub, and select models in the series feature the StressRelief Neck and Shoulder Seat.

Sleep Easier

Increased anxiety and stress might be making it challenging to get a good night’s rest. Turn up the temperature of your swim spa and relax in the therapy seats. Soaking in warm water for 20 minutes before bed has been shown to help you fall asleep more quickly and improve sleep quality.

