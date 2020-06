Yoga Se Better Swimmer Banne Ke 5 Ways

Yoga Practice Karne Se Regular Swimmers Aur Professional Swimmers Dono Ko Hugely Benefit Milta Hai. Swimming Routine Mei Yoga Karne Se Aapka Balance, Breathing Aur Alignment Improve Hota Hai. Best Part Ye Hai Ki Yoga Aapke Around Fit Baithta Hai, All You Need Is A Clear Space And A Yoga Mat!

So Ye Rahe 5 Ways Jisse Yoga Aapko Bana Sakta Hai Better Swimmer:

Core Muscles Ko Majbuut Karna:

Yoga Practice Karne Se Sirf Aapke Muscle Hi Stretch Out Nahi Hote Hai, But Ye Aapke Smaller Muscle Group Ko Bhi Strength Karne Mei Bahot Help Karta Hai Which Support The Rest Of Your Body. Ye Aapke Balance Aur Alignment Ko Bhi Improve Karta Hai Iska Matlab Ye Hai Ki You’ll Be Swimming Faster And More Streamline In No Time.

Bahot Saare Poses Aise Hai Jo Core Strength Develop Karne Mei Focus Karte Hai. Ensure Karna Hoga Ki Deep Breath Le Aur Acche Se Exhale Kare. Aur Aap Already Familiar Hai Yoga Se, Dolphin Plank Pose Ya One-Legged Down Dog Try Karo.

Increase Flexibility:

While You Train, Toh Aap Same Body Movements Ko Regularly Repeat Karte Hai Throughout Your Swimming Sessions. Iski Wajah Se Tightness & Knots Aa Sakte Hai Aapki Muscles Mei, Aur Development Par Bhi Asar Padta Hai.

Yoga Different Poses Ki Help Se Muscle Tension Release Karke Aap Ke Full Function Ko Restore Karne Mei Help Karta Hai. Ye Exercises Range Of Motion Ko Increase Karti Hai Aur Muscles Ko Lengthen Bhi Karti Hai. Regularly Yoga Practice Karne Se Joints Ko Bhi Strength Milti Hai Aur Injury Ke Chances Bhi Bahot Kam Ho Jaate Hai.

Develops Breathing Coordination:

Apni Swimming Technique Aur Efficiency Ko Develop Karne Ke Liye Breathing Coordination Ko Swimming Stroke Ke Saath Align Karna Bahot Important Hota Hai. In This Sense, Swimming Yoga Se Extremely Similar Hai. Yoga Well-Known Hai Mind Aur Body Awareness Par Focus Ke Liye, In Dono Ko Together Connect Karne Ke Liye With The Help Of Different Poses.

Yoga Teach Karta Hai Ki Kis Tarah Effortlessly Apne Body Movements Ko Breathing Se Connect Kare, Each Pose Ke Baad Jab Aap Exhale Karte Hai Toh Ye Further Move Karne Mei Help Karta Hai. Sabse Important Toh Ye Hai Ki Yoga Se Aap Breathing Coordination Ko Master Kar Sakte Hai.

Improves Mental Focus:

Yoga Ke Benefits Aapke Technique Aur Time Score Ke Far Beyond Stretch Karte Hai. Koi Bhi Exercise Practice Karne Se Stress Release Hoti Hai Aur Sabse Important Endorphins Release Hoti Hai. Yoga Ko Regularly Practice Karne Se Aapke Emotions Aur Mood Dono Improve Hote Hai.

Mind And Body Ki Increased Awareness Ke Saath Ise Combine Kare Toh Aapka Mental Focus Bahot Improve Hota Hai.

Don’t Underestimate The Benefits Of Yoga. Kyu Ki Improved Mental State Na Sirf Pool Mei Balki Everyday Life Mei Bhi Aapki Bahot Help Karega.

Restoring Energy Levels:

As A Swimmer, Aap Aware Toh Jarur Honge Ki Recovery Ke Liye Thorough Cool-Down Kitna Crucial Hota Hai. Agar Aap Week Mei Multiple Time Swim Karte Hai, Ya Phir Har Din Swim Karte Hai Toh Ye Dhyan Rakhna Hoga Ki Aapki Body Easily Recover Ho Jaaye Jisse Injury Ke Chances Na Badhe. Apne Warm-Up Mei Aapne Yoga Programme Include Kiya Ho Ya Cool Down Ke Liye, Ensure Karna Hoga Ki P Enough Time Dedicate Karo For Your Muscles To Release Tension.

Research Mei Ye Prove Ho Chukka Hai Ki At A Cellular Level Yoga Help Karta Hai Inflammation Decrease Karne Ke Liye. Isse Recovery Ko Kick-Start Karne Mei Help Milti Hai. Isko Connect Karo With Huge Mental And Breathing Benefits Of Practicing Yoga, Aur Aapka Recovery Process Bahot Efficient Bann Jayega.

Agar Aap Apne Swimming Routine Mei Yoga Incorporate Karna Chahte Hai Toh Apne Swimming Instructor Se Milkar Ye Dekh Lijiye Ki Kya Koi Specific Yoga Program Hai Jo Aapke Current Swimming Routine Ke Saath Align Karta Ho Aur Phir Use Aap Add Kar Sakte Hai.