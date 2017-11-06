Yale Sweeps Brown in Ivy League Dual

Yale vs Brown

Saturday, November 4th

New Haven, CT

Short course yards

Results – Men

Results – Women

Team Scores

Men

Yale: 211

Brown: 89

Women

Yale: 201.5

Brown: 93.5

Yale cruised to a victories over Ivy League opponent Brown on Saturday, November 4th. Yale won a combined 29 of 32 events, dropping only the men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 IM (Yale swam exhibition), and the women’s 400 free relay.

On the men’s side, Kei Hyogo of Yale won the 500 free with a time of 4:26.11. Yale Senior Aaron Greenberg won the 50 and 100 free with times of 20.07 and 44.65. Yale won the 400 free relay, finishing under 3 minutes with a time of 2:59.23 (Gaissert, Bottene, Hyogo, Greenberg). Brown’s only men’s win came in the 100 fly, where William Steele won with a time of 49.79.

In the women’s meet, Cha O’Leary took the 100 breast with a 1:02.50, which is her fastest dual meet performance ever. Destiny Nelson won the 200 back in 1:58.88, marking her fastest dual meet time since she transferred to Yale from USC last season. Brown won the women’s 400 free relay, posting a speedy 3:23.95 (Salesky, Cross, Wittmer, Seaman).

Ivy League Freshmen divers continued to make a statement, winning 3 of 4 diving events. Nikki Watters won the women’s 3 meter diving and fell just 3 points short of winning 1 meter. Christian DeVol and Timothy Luz, both Yale Freshmen, went 1-2 in both the 1 and 3 meter diving. This came on the same day Jonathan Suckow, a Freshman from Columbia, swept the diving events with a school record in 3 meter in a meet vs Penn.

Press Release – Yale Men:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men’s swimming and diving team defeated Brown 211 – 89 in their 2017-18 season opener at home on Nov. 4. The Bulldogs found great success in a wide-variety of events, winning all but one event and sweeping three events.

“It was a great team win today in which everyone contributed,” remarked Jim Henry, the Robert J.H. Kiphuth Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. “The team fed off of each other’s energy and came out ahead on many close races.”

Kicking off the meet with a strong start, Yale’s ‘A’ relay – junior Edward Stolarski, first year Tim Dorje Wu, senior Kei Hyogo and senior Aaron Greenberg – claimed first with a time of 1:30.47. The Bulldogs also took third in the event with a time of 1:32.36.

In the 1000-yard freestyle, Hyogo took an early lead in the 1000-yard freestyle, winning the event with a time of 9:20.65. First year Patrick Frith swam in a tight race for second-place against Brown’s Grant Casey. Behind at the 950-yard mark, Frith rallied to overtake Casey in the final 50-yards to finish runner-up in the event.

Hyogo also placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with at time of 4:26.11. His time was the 17th fastest time in the nation at the time of the meet. Following Hyogo, sophomore Matt Slabefinished third with a time of 4:42.57.

Yale also found success in the 200-yard freestyle. Senior Jonathan Rutter got a good start in the 200-yard freestyle, maintaining his lead to finish first with a time of 1:38.97. Following Rutter, junior Adrian Lin overtook Brown’s swimmer to claim second at 1:41.23.

In the sprint freestyle events, Greenberg led the Bulldogs with first-place finishes in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles. Moreover, his time of 20.07 was 0.5 seconds ahead of his opponents and the 17th fastest time in the nation at the time of the meet.

Yale swept the 100-yard backstroke with a one-two-three finish in the event. Leading the Bulldogs, senior Shawn Nee won the event with a 49.61 with Stolarski close behind in second at 50:36. First year Tyler Harmon rounded out the group, touching third with a time of 51:42. The 200-yard backstroke was more hotly contested. In the second position at the 150-yard mark, Nee had a strong finish and out-touched his opponent by less than 0.1 seconds to claim first at 1:51.33.

Yale had a slower start to the 100-yard breaststroke with Brown swimmers in the first and second position at the 50-yard mark. However, the Bulldogs overtook Brown in the latter half of the event with Wu claiming first at 56.78 and senior Derek Kao finishing runner-up at 57.08. The Bulldogs also had a slow start in the 200-yard breaststroke with Brown swimmers in the lead. However, Rutter took the lead after the 100-yard mark to finish first at 2:03.67 while Wu overtook the Brown swimmers in the last 50-yards to finish runner-up with a time of 2:05.98.

In the 200-yard butterfly, junior Joey Carbone started off the race in the fourth position at the 50-yard mark. Rallying at the 150-yard mark, Carbone out-touched his opponent by 0.2 seconds to win the event with a time of 1:51.78. Sophomore Duncan Lee followed closely behind with a third-place finish at 1:52.30. Sophomore Ryan Huizing also found success in the 100-yard butterfly and just missed second by less than 0.1 seconds.

First-year divers Christian DeVol and Timothy Luz led the Bulldogs in the diving events. DeVol took first in the one-meter diving with a score of 334.57 with Luz following up in second with a score of 305.02. The Bulldogs also swept the three-meter diving with DeVol and Luz again claiming first and second, respectively. Sophomore Christopher LaBella finished the sweep with a third-place finish.

The Bulldogs posted strong finishes in the 200-yard individual medley, sweeping the final individual event of the meet. Rutter led the charge with a first-place finish at 1:51.71. Following closely behind, sophomore Tristan Furnary and first year Jonathan Liao touched at second and third, respectively.

Yale closed out the meet with an exciting win in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The ‘A’ relay – sophomore Henry Gaissert, sophomore Max Bottene, Hyogo and Greenberg – were neck-to-neck with Brown’s top relay after the second leg of the relay. However, Hyogo took the lead in the third leg and Greenberg took it home for the win at 2:59.23. Yale’s ‘B’ relay also took third with a time of 3:07.13.

With their first win of the season under their belt, the Bulldogs challenge Columbia in New York next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Press Release – Yale Women:

NEW HAVEN, Conn.— The Yale women’s swimming and diving team defeated the meet against Brown by a landslide. Throughout the competition, the ladies won majority of the events with outstanding performances. The Bulldogs won the meet 222.5-77.5, taking their first win in the league.

The divers swept the first three places in the 3-meter as well as 1-meter diving. In the 3-meter dive, Nikki Watters won with a high score of 303.22. Her teammates Hannah Walsh and McKenna Tennant placed second and third respectively with scores of 300.52 and 278.77. Similarly, the divers scored the top three points with Tennant (277.80), Watters (274.72) and then Walsh (262.60) in the 1-meter dive.

The swimmers won many of their events, some of which they also took the top three spots. In the 200-yard medley relay, the A-Relay swept first (1:42.88) just under a second from Brown’s A Relay, while Yale’s B Relay came in third with a time of 1:46.27 just a second ahead from Brown’s B Relay.

Following the relay, Yale’s Cailley Silbert and Nathalie Eid flew from the rest of the competition in the 1000-yard freestyle, winning first (10:06.71) and second (10:13.94) respectively. Carrying the momentum, Claire O’Mara and Hana Blankemeier sped through the event finishing first (1:50.69) and third (1:51.65) in the 200-yard freestyle.

Heidi Vanderwel and Destiny Nelson victoriously won first (55.13) and second (56.43) respectively in the 100-yard backstroke. Similarly, Cha O’Leary took first (1:02.50) while Paulina Kaminski snuck into third (1:06.21) in the 100-yard breastroke.

Bebe Thompson, Carrie Heilbrun and Sophie Fontaine crushed the 200-yard butterfly, finishing first (2:03.14), second (2:04.15) and third (2:06.94) respectively.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Bella Hindley out-touched Brown’s swimmer, placing first with a season best of 23.22 seconds. Similarly, Hindley out-touched Brown’s swimmer by 0.07 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 50.72. Her teammate Hanna Blankemeier finished within two seconds from her, placing fourth with a time of 52.17.

In the 200-yard backstroke, Nelson led the pool, finishing first (1:58.88), with her teammate Cate Sawkins, who placed second (2:03.15) just 0.06 seconds ahead of Brown’s swimmer. Similarly, O’Leary flew ahead from the competition, finishing first (2:17.54) with her teammate Kaminski finishing second (2:21.50) in the 200-yard breastroke.

Right after, Bulldogs Danielle Liu, Fontaine and Heilbrun crushed the competition in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing first (5:00.19), second (5:03.51) and third (5:04.28), respectively. Swimmers Lili Margitai, Maddy Zimmerman and Charlotte Hylinksi also swept the field in the 100-yard butterfly, placing first (56.54), second (56.57) and third (56.74).

Finishing the individual events, Nelson and her teammate Sophie Pilkinton led the race in the 200-yard individual medley, placing first (2:03.33) and second (2:06.64), respectively. Their teammate Sawkins followed not too far from them, placing fourth with a time of 2:09.46.

To wrap up the meet, the Bulldogs’ A-Relay placed just short of Brown’s A Relay with a time of 3:26.06 with their teammates on the B-Relay finishing right after them (3:31.69) in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Press Release – Brown Men:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown men’s swimming & diving team was defeated by Yale, 211-89, in the 2017-18 season-opening and Ivy League meet at the Robert J. H. Kiphuth Exhibition Pool on Saturday.

“We saw some solid improvements from last week’s scrimmage in our Ivy League opener today against Yale,” said head coach Chris Ip. “Our team is small and young, but extremely hungry.”

Junior William Steele (Katy, Texas) and sophomore Joon Sung (Los Angeles, Calif.) went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly with Steele posting a 49.79 in his first-place finish, and Sung recording a 50.43 finish. W. Steele also placed second in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:51.98.

Sophomore Cody Cline (Wellington, Fla.) finished second in both the 50 (20.65) and 100 freestyle (45.26), with sophomore Alex Smilenov (Katy, Texas) placing behind him in third for both events (20.84 – 50 free, 45.65 – 100 free).

In his first collegiate meet, freshman Michael Lincoln (Palo Alto, Calif.) placed second in the 500 freestyle, touching in at 4:40.63. He finished just out of second (1:41.23) and in third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:41.41.

Junior Nicholas Brown (Sudbury, Mass.) and sophomore Coley Sullivan (Louisville, Ky.) went 2-3 in the 200 backstroke, with times of 1:51.39 and 1:51.51, respectively.

In diving, senior Bryce Campanelli (Palmyra, Va.) finished third on the 1M with a mark of 280.05.

“Our goal is to collectively take steps forward as a team and to continue to improve in all of our events each and every week,” said Ip. “We had about six swims that came down to touch-outs decided by less than a second. We will be working this week on polishing up our details and finishes in preparation for our first home meet next weekend.”

The Bears next host MIT at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center for a 1:00 p.m. meet.

Press Release – Brown Women:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown women’s swimming & diving team was defeated in its first meet of the 2017-18 season at Yale, 222.5-77.5, at the Robert J. H. Kiphuth Exhibition Pool on Saturday.

Sophomore Marley Cross (Seattle, Wash.) claimed second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.18. Senior Ally Donahue (Tampa, Fla.) also turned in a second place finish in the 100 breaststroke, touching in at 1:04.74.

Sophomore Sarah Welch (Beverly, Mass.) placed third in the 100 backstroke (57.38). She just missed out on second place (2:03.15) in the 200 backstroke, and came in at 2:03.21 for third.

In her first collegiate meet, freshman Taylor Seaman (Brighton, Mich.) finished second in the 50 freestyle (23.38) while junior Maddie Salesky (San Rafael, Calif.) was right behind her in third (23.58). Seaman (50.85) and Cross (51.19) later went 2-3 in the 100 freestyle.

A team of Salesky, Cross, junior Emma Wittmer (Edina, Minn.) and Seaman won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:23.95

The Bears next host MIT at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center for a 1:00 p.m. meet.