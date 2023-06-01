Y Nationals Qualifier RJ Schaffer Commits To Wagner College (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

RJ Schaffer has announced his commitment to swim and study at Wagner College this upcoming fall. Schaffer is a native of Pennsylvania, where he attends Muhlenberg High School and swims year-round with the Boyertown YMCA.

“I am pleased to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Wagner College. I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for helping me through the process. I would also like to thank coach Shannahan for giving me this opportunity. Go Seahawks.”

Schaffer swims and plays water polo. As a swimmer, he’s versatile and swims events ranging from freestyle, to backstroke and butterfly. He most recently raced at Y Nationals in April, where he recorded his highest finish in the 100 back at 97th (54.03). As the lead off leg of his team’s 400 medley relay, Schaffer lowered his 100 back time even further to 53.34 to hit a season best.

Prior to Y Nationals, Schaffer qualified for the Pennsylvania High School State Championships in the 100 fly. He stopped the clock in a season best time of 51.83 to finish 21st, good for a season best. His personal best time in the event stands at 51.35, which he set at the high school state meet in 2022.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 22.00

100 free – 48.15

100 fly – 51.35

100 back – 52.75

Wagner College is a NCAA Division I mid-major program located in Staten Island, New York. The Seahawks compete in the Northeast Conference, where the men finished 4th at this year’s conference championships. The men’s program is relatively new, with their inaugural season being 2021-2022.

Schaffer projects to score the highest in the 100 fly, where his best time would have finished 12th at this year’s NEC Championships. Sophomore Adrian Aguirre was Wagner’s lone A-finalist in the event, where he posted a best time of 50.31 to take 7th overall. The next highest finisher was freshman Matt Sherry, who finished 12th in 51.47. Both will be on campus next fall, giving Schaffer the chance to train with a strong fly group.

Joining Schaffer in Wagner’s incoming class is Nikko Carrillo, Gabe Johnson, Ryan Zamora, Manuel Chavez Villalpando, Adrian Andres Moreno, and Jasu Ovaskainen.

