World Champion Daiya Seto Sets Comeback Meet as Japan Open

Daiya Seto of Japan, 2016 Olympic medalist and two-time world champion at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, has decided on his return date to competition from his 2020 suspension.

The 26-year-old world record holder has confirmed to SwimSwam today that he will be competing at the 2021 Japan Open, a competition taking place February 4th through February 7th at the newly-constructed Tokyo Aquatics Center. This is the site of the pool swimming action at this year’s Olympic Games.

Seto also confirmed to me today he will be contesting the 200m IM, 400m IM and 200m fly, with the 4IM coming first on February 4th. This outing will represent Seto’s first race in over 5 months.

As a refresher on Seto’s non-sport-related suspension from competition by the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF), in September of 2020 Seto admitted to having an extramarital affair. This was deemed an ethics violation by the JASF, resulting in Seto relinquishing his Olympic team captainship, as well as his image rights agreement with the Japanese Olympic Committee. You can read more on the situation here.

As such, Seto withdrew from last year’s Japanese Short Course Championships and was unable to compete as a member of the new International Swimming League (ISL) squad of the Tokyo Frog Kings.

Still able to train, however, Seto told me that he is still training under his friend and coach Ryuichiro Ura, with whom he teamed up last spring.

Seto has already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games by becoming Japan’s first-ever double IM World champion with his 200m IM and 400m IM victories in Gwangju. Those gold medal-worthy performances earned Seto an automatic bid to compete at a home-based Olympic Games; it still holds with the postponement as well as despite the JASF ethics violation suspension.

Seto has said in the past he will be eyeing the 200m fly as a 3rd individual Olympic event and he will also most likely be racing for a chance to compete on the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.