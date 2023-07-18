Wisconsin’s Taiko Torepe-Ormsby Rips 22.21 50 FR on Day 4 of Des Moines Sectional

2023 CENTRAL ZONE NORTH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS – DES MOINES

July 13-16, 2023

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, IA

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile “2023 Central Zone North Summer Championships”

Live Stream

The final day of the 2023 Summer Sectional in Des Moines featured the 200 IM, 50 free, and 1500 free individually.

The men’s 50 free saw Wisconsin’s Taiko Torepe-Ormsby win in a sizzling 22.21 on day 4 of the meet. Torepe-Ormsby, who is from Wharenui, New Zealand, not only clocked a huge new personal best with the swim, but he also scared the New Zealand Record. Michael Pickett currently holds the New Zealand Record in the men’s 50 free at 22.11, a time which he swam at the New Zealand Championships in April of this year.

The Elmbrook Swim Club girls continued to show up and show out on day 4. Campbell Stoll, an 18-year-old out of Elmbrook Swim Club, won the women’s 200 IM decisively in 2:15.41. The performance marks a new lifetime best for the Texas recruit, clipping her previous best of 2:15.58, which she swam at Summer Junior Nationals last August.

Elmbrook teammate Lucy Thomas would win the women’s 50 free later in the session, clocking a 26.04. The time is decent for Thomas, who has been as fast as 25.50, which she also swam at Summer Juniors last August.

In the women’s 1500 free, FMC Aquatic Club’s Piper Wood Prince posted a 17:15.46 to win. Prince, who is set to begin her collegiate career at Harvard this fall, has a personal best of 16:59.55 in the 1500, a time which she swam in the summer of 2021.

Des Moines Swimming Federation’s Jacob Pins, 17, won the men’s 1500 free in 15:52.97 on Sunday. The swim came in just off Pins’ personal best of 15:47.49. Coming in behind Pins was Aquajets Swim Team 16-year-old Jiarui Xue with a 15:56.46, marking his first time under 16:00 in the event.

Gold Medal Swim Club’s Trey Hesser, 18, had a massive performance for 3rd. Hesser swam a 16:01.74, taking over 45 seconds off his career best in the event.

A pair of Fox Valley Swim Team 16-year-olds, Keian Lam and Tyler Bardak, went 1-2 in the men’s 200 IM. Lam won the race in 2:06.78, establishing a huge new lifetime best. Meanwhile, Bardak touched 2nd in 2:07.54, which was also a huge new personal best, marking his first time under 2:10 in the event.