Winter Juniors Qualifier Noah Caiserman Commits To Arizona For 2025

Noah Caiserman from Lahaina, Hawaii has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Arizona. He will arrive this fall.

“I loved the coaching staff, the facilities, and the team. It made the decision to swim at U of A very easy for me! Excited for the next 4 years, Bear Down!!”

Caiserman swims for Iolani Swim Club and just finished his senior year at Iolani High School in Honolulu.

The Winter Juniors qualifier swam at the West edition of the meet in December. There he went three for three in lifetime best times, finishing 33rd in the 50 free (20.50), 36th in the 100 free (45.08), and 39th in the 100 fly (48.62).

In February, while representing Iolani High School, he swam even faster in the 50 free at the Hawaii State Championships. He swam to a 20.35 to win the state title.

At the end of February and into March, Caiserman swam numerous lifetime bests at Hawaii Age Group State meet. He swam a 44.74 100 free, 1:39.73 200 free, 50.75 100 back, 48.20 100 fly, and a 1:53.46 200 fly. All marked new personal bests.

Caiserman’s Best SCY Times Are:

50 free: 20.35

100 free: 44.74

200 free: 1:39.73

100 fly: 48.20

The Arizona men finished 2nd at the 2025 Big 12 Championships, only behind Arizona State. The team went on to finish 29th at 2025 NCAAs with 15.5 points.

Based on his best times, Caiserman would have made the conference ‘C’ final of the 100 butterfly. He also is just off scoring in numerous other events at the conference level. It took a 20.08 50 free and 44.06 100 free to make it back.

Caiserman will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Aaron Gordon, Wells Cloud, Benjamin Butler, and Duncan Henderson.

