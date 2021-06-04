Winter Juniors Qualifier Caroline Weldon (2022) Verbally Commits to Richmond

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Weldon from Denville, New Jersey has made a verbal commitment to the University of Richmond women’s swimming and diving team’s class of 2026.

“I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Richmond! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for helping me along the way. I am so excited to join the team in 2022!! Go Spiders!!”

A junior at Morris Knolls High School, Weldon swims year-round with Lakeland Hills YMCA Swim Team and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 backstroke.

Weldon recently updated her times in the 50 free, 50/100/200 back and 100 fly at the Middle Atlantic YMCA Virtual Festival, where she placed 3rd in the 200 back and 11th in the 100 back. A week later, she competed at the New Jersey Senior Short Course Championships and added PBs in the 100/500 free and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:59.45

100 back – 56.06

50 back – 26.34

100 fly – 58.58

200 fly – 2:10.22

50 free – 25.65

100 free – 54.95

200 free – 1:56.96

500 free – 5:08.99

200 IM – 2:10.86

400 IM – 4:35.94

Weldon will overlap two years with the Spiders’ top backstroker in 2020-21, Katelyn Pennell (26.16/54.80/1:58.20). She will also train with Mattie Williams (27.09/56.16/2:01.19) and Olivia Hutton (30.40/1:02.03/2:16.40).

