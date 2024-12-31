Winter Juniors Finalist Jonah Lee Commits To Purdue University For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Jonah Lee has announced his commitment to Purdue University. Lee chose to remain in Indiana for his college career and will move from Valparaiso to Purdue’s campus in West Lafayette beginning in the fall of 2025.

I’m super excited to announce my commitment to Purdue University! I’d like to thank coach Alex and James for this opportunity along with my parents, coaches, and many others who have helped me along the way. BOILER UP

Lee trains with the Valparaiso Swim Club year-round and races for Valparaiso High School during his school season. He qualified for the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East in the 100 breaststroke, where he finished eighth. During his prelims swim, Lee swam a lifetime best of 53.87 to make the championship final.

The championship final of the 100 breaststroke is a familiar place for him in both short-course yards and long-course meters. This year, Lee won the 100 breaststroke (and 200 IM) at the IHSAA Boys Sectional — Valparaiso meet, helping to end Chesterton’s 26-year Sectionals streak. Then, he earned bronze at the IHsAA Boys State Championship. In long-course meters 100 breaststroke, he won the Indiana Senior State Championship in March and the Indiana SwimFest, along with taking third at the Indianapolis Speedo Sectionals.

His summer culminated at the Speedo Summer Nationals, where he swam a lifetime best 1:03.58 for 26th overall. He also made finals in the 200 breaststroke, finishing 23rd (2:21.82). He clocked 2:20.87 at the USA Swimming Stadium Splash in June, which stands as his lifetime best.

Best Times (SCY):

100 breaststroke: 53.87

200 breaststroke: 1:59.88

200 IM: 1:54.73

Lee would’ve been fourth in the 100 breaststroke on the Boilermakers’ depth chart for the 2023-24 season and sixth in the 200 breaststroke. However, the team’s top three 100 breaststrokers from last season graduated, and Lee’s speed will be a welcome addition to a breaststroke group that’s trying to rebuild.

The Big 10 Championships run ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ finals, and Lee’s lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke is just off the 53.83 it took to score at the 2024 Big Ten Championships. The Boilermakers finished 8th at last season’s conference championships and sent three to the 2024 NCAA Championships, where they placed 23rd.

Lee joins Matthew Rose, Brody LePine, Biko Hooper-Haviland, and Johnny Hines as part of Purdue’s class of 2029.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.