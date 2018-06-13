William & Mary Swimming Adds Seven for 2018-19 Season

Courtesy: William and Mary Athletics

William & Mary Director of Swimming Matt Crispino ’02 announced the addition of seven women to the Tribe roster today, who will join W&M ahead of the 2018-19 season. The class includes five from the state of Virginia as well as standouts from North Carolina and New York, and brings W&M’s roster to 29 for the upcoming season. Between them, the seven women in the Class of 2022 would have accounted for 18 finals swims at the CAA Championships last year, including six championship-finalists.

Sonora Baker – 5-7, Free/Back/Fly

Mechanicsville, Va./Atlee

50 free – 23.75; 100 free – 51.80; 100 back – 55.85; 200 back – 2:00.19; 100 fly – 56.49

Prep: Scholastic All-American … Runner-up in the 100 back and third in the 50 free at the 2017 Virginia 5A State Championships … Qualified for Winter Junior Nationals in both backstrokes in 2016 and 2017 … Member of the Spanish Honor Society … Member of the Key Club.

Personal: Daughter of Wendy Hudson and Jon Baker … Mother played field hockey at VCU … Father swam at Houston … Enjoys reading, running, cooking, and photography … Undecided as to her collegiate major.

Missy Cundiff – 5-5, Free/Back/Fly

Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora

50 free – 23.15; 100 free – 52.09; 100 back – 59.53; 100 fly – 58.85

Prep: Finished top-five in the Virginia 5A State Championships in the 50 free three times … Qualified for the state meet all four years … Named honorable mention All-Met by the Washington Post as a senior … NISCA Prep All-American in the 50 free … Also played soccer, where she was a starting defender for the 2016 Virginia state runners-up … Secretary of the Science National Honor Society … Also a club officer in the National English Honor Society … Member of the National Honor Society.

Personal: Daughter of Heather and Jeffrey Cundiff … Enjoys listening to and writing music, and playing the piano … Plans to major in accounting.

Ellie Henry – 5-8, Back/Breast

Southern Pines, N.C./The O’Neal School

200 back – 2:01.74; 100 back – 56.76; 200 IM – 2:08.50; 100 breast – 1:05.93

Prep: Named All-State as a junior after setting the N.C. Independent School’s state record in the 100 back … Named to the News & Observer All-Met team each of her last three years … All-conference the last three years as well … Named to the NCS Select Camp in both backstroke events in both 2014 and 2015 … Invited to the NASA Junior Nationals in both 2015 and 2017 … Member of the National Honor Society … President of the American Sign Language Club.

Personal: Daughter of Deborah and Michael Henry … Grandfather, Ray Mosko, played basketball and football at Columbia … Other grandfather, Paul Henry, played hockey at the Air Force Academy … Enjoy photography, gardening, film and digital media, and volunteering … Undecided as to her collegiate major.

Anna Kenna – 5-8, Back/Free/Fly

Chantilly, Va./Seton School

100 back – 55.62; 200 back – 2:02.15; 50 free – 24.06; 100 free – 52.05; 100 fly – 57.00

Prep: National Catholic School’s meet record-holder in the 100 back … Won national titles in 2014, 2017, and 2018 … Virginia Independent School’s all-state in the 100 back each of the last two years, finished third in both 2017 and 2018 … Finished fourth in the state championships 50 free as a junior and the 100 free as a senior … Prep All-American consideration in the 100 back in 2018 … Named the Swimmer of the Championships at her conference meet as a senior … ISCA Junior National Qualifier in five events … Also played on the varsity basketball team, taking second in the state in 2017 … Member of the National Honor Society … VP of the student government … Dancer at the Boyle School of Irish Dance.

Personal: Daughter of Kim and Ray Kenna … Is the sixth of seven siblings, all of whom have competed in college … Mother played lacrosse at Russell Sage College … Father played rugby at St. Anselm … Sister, Mary Kate, swam at St. Vincent … Another sister, Claire, also swam and played lacrosse at St. Vincent … Brother, Patrick, played lacrosse at St. Vincent … Another brother, Nicolas, played both lacrosse and golf at Misericordia … A third brother, Joseph, played lacrosse at North Carolina … Enjoys painting, art, and Irish dancing … Plans to major in business.

Inez Olszewski – 5-10, Free

New York, N.Y./Dominican Academy

50 free – 24.04; 100 free – 51.66; 200 free – 1:51.47; 500 free – 5:03.10

Prep: Four-event finalist at the ISCA Junior Nationals … Finished seventh in the 100 free, 16th in the 200 free, and 21st in both the 50 free and the 50 fly … Took fifth at the New York City Senior Metropolitan Championships in the 200 free … Also helped her team to a fourth-place finish in the 800 free relay … Honor Roll student every semester … Member of the National Honor Society … Member of the Museum Club … Writer for the student paper.

Personal: Daughter of Linda and Adam Olszewski … Mother swam at Boston University and UCLA … Great-grandfather, Ignacio Escobar Henao, was a member of the Columbian National Water Polo team from 1932-35 … Uncle, Javier Escobar II, played water polo at UCLA … Cousin, George Escobar, ran track & field at North Florida … Another cousin, J.T. Escobar, played basketball at North Florida … Enjoys playing the guitar and the piano, arts and crafts, and has a passion for art history and art exhibitions … Plans to major in kinesiology.

Rebecca Rogers – 5-1, Fly/IM

Richmond, Va./Mills E. Godwin

200 fly – 2:03.61; 200 back – 2:05.81; 100 fly – 57.23; 200 IM – 2:07.53; 400 IM – 4:29.10

Prep: Consolation finalist in the Virginia 5A state championships in the 100 fly as a senior, taking 13th … Won the district title and finished second in the region in that event … Fifth in the 200 IM at the regional meet as well … Qualified for the NCSA Junior Nationals each of the last three years … Named second-team All-Met by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a junior … Finalist in the 200 fly at the Virginia Short Course Senior Champs each of the past two years … Member of the National Honor Society … Also a member of the English and Science National Honor Societies … Member of the BETA Club … Represented her class on the student government all four years … Member of the Spanish Club.

Personal: Daughter of Susan and Bryan Rogers … Father graduated from W&M in 1977 … Plans to major in kinesiology.

Gabby Zhang – 5-2, Fly/IM

Ashburn, Va./Rock Ridge

100 fly – 55.52; 200 fly – 2:01.23; 200 IM – 2:06.60; 400 IM – 4:27.78

Prep: All-state every year … Took fourth in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 fly at the Virginia 5A state championships as a senior … As a junior, finished second in the 100 back and the 100 fly at the Virginia 4A state championships … Helped Rock Ridge win the 400 free relay and take second in the 200 free relay Helped Rock Ridge take second at the Virginia 4A state championships three years in a row … Winter Junior National qualifier … Scholastic All-American … Graduated in the top 15% of her class … Member of the National Honor Society … Also a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and the Pre-Professional Health Honors Society.

Personal: Daughter of Yan Hong and John Zhang … Enjoys hiking, petting dogs, reading, napping, and watching TV … Plans to pursue a pre-med track.