Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Will Ledecky Reclaim her 200 Free World Title? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Gold Medal Minute presented by SwimOutlet.com

Everyone knows that in the 400 freestyle and up Olympic and World Champion Katie Ledecky is essentially untouchable.  The 200 freestyle, however, isn’t a sure bet.

At the 2014 Pan Pacs, 2015 World Championships and 2016 Olympic Games, Ledecky claimed 200 free gold. At the 2017 World Championships Federica Pellegrini edged her. Ledecky tied for silver with Australia’s Emma McKeon.  At the 2018 Pan Pacs, Ledecky took the bronze behind Canada’s Taylor Ruck (1:54.44) and Japan’s Rikako Ikee (1:54.85).  Ledecky swam a 1:55.15. Her PB is 1:53.73 from the Rio Games.

At 2019 World Championships, the 200 free final is clear of Ledecky’s distance events. With an open day for the 200 free final, I think we will see a return to the 1:53s, and I think that will be enough to win…which puts me out of  alignment with the Swim Nerds at SwimSwam. See their Worlds Preview 200 Free TOP PICKS here. 

2019 World Championships – Women’s 200 Free Predictions:

Katie Ledecky – 1:53.29 – gold

Sarah Sjostrom – 1:53.89 – silver

Ariarne Titmus – 1:54.09 – bronze

But who cares what I think. What do you think?

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram here

Follow Ledecky on Instagram here. 

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Tim

Think the Aussies will be on here shortly…

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Coach Mike 1952

Uncertain on the predictri0ons – simply because the 200 Free will be a dogfight all the way. Further, Taylor Ruck may surprise everyone too for a podium spot. We shall see! And soon!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Brownish

I think Titmus. For second Ledeczky and Ruck.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!