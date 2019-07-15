Will Ledecky Reclaim her 200 Free World Title? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Everyone knows that in the 400 freestyle and up Olympic and World Champion Katie Ledecky is essentially untouchable. The 200 freestyle, however, isn’t a sure bet.

At the 2014 Pan Pacs, 2015 World Championships and 2016 Olympic Games, Ledecky claimed 200 free gold. At the 2017 World Championships Federica Pellegrini edged her. Ledecky tied for silver with Australia’s Emma McKeon. At the 2018 Pan Pacs, Ledecky took the bronze behind Canada’s Taylor Ruck (1:54.44) and Japan’s Rikako Ikee (1:54.85). Ledecky swam a 1:55.15. Her PB is 1:53.73 from the Rio Games.

At 2019 World Championships, the 200 free final is clear of Ledecky’s distance events. With an open day for the 200 free final, I think we will see a return to the 1:53s, and I think that will be enough to win…which puts me out of alignment with the Swim Nerds at SwimSwam. See their Worlds Preview 200 Free TOP PICKS here.

2019 World Championships – Women’s 200 Free Predictions:

Katie Ledecky – 1:53.29 – gold

Sarah Sjostrom – 1:53.89 – silver

Ariarne Titmus – 1:54.09 – bronze

But who cares what I think. What do you think?

