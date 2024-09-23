Why Some Non-Countries Are Able To Be Represented At The Olympic Games

Although representing your “country” at the Olympics or Paralympics is a point of pride for athletes, not every flag we see flown at the Games is officially a nation.

According to Article 6 of the Olympic Charter, the Olympic Games are “competitions between athletes in individual or team events and not between countries.” Despite this, country rankings in the medal standings are featured prominently during the Games, and we also hear the national anthem of each gold medalist’s country during the medal ceremonies.

However, included amongst these “countries” are entities with limited recognition, or even some with no international recognition as a sovereign state.

The current Olympic Charter rules date back to 1996, which came on the heels of the breakup of Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union. This led to the creation of some internationally recognized entities on the world stage, such as Slovenia.

The IOC defines “country” as “an independent state recognized by the international community.” with the most clear-cut way to clear this threshold being membership with the United Nations. Each country can then set up a National Olympic Committee (NOC) and seek recognition from the IOC.

When the new rules were implemented in 1996, some special-status territories already had recognized NOCs, such as Bermuda (British territory), Puerto Rico (U.S. territory), Aruba (constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands), and the Cook Islands (state in free association with New Zealand).

Another one of these special cases is Hong Kong, which has won four swimming medals at the past two Olympics from Siobhan Haughey.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China.

A few other special cases include Kosovo and Taiwan, which are not recognized by the UN, and Palestine, which is a UN observer state.

Taiwan, which competes under “Chinese Taipei,” refers to the island of Taiwan but due to its conflict with mainland China competes at the Olympics under an ambiguous arrangement.

Palestine’s NOC was recognized by the IOC before 1996, and was granted “non-member observer state” status from the UN in 2012.

Kosovo, located just south of Serbia, declared its independence in 2008 and is recognized by roughly half of the UN member states (97 of 193), giving it diplomatic recognition.

In December 2014, it was recognized as a full-time member of the IOC. Serbia initially protested Kosovo’s admission to the IOC, but opted not to boycott the 2016 Rio Olympics after considering the effects of Yugoslavia’s expulsion in 1992.

The current breakdown of states recognized by the IOC is:

193 UN member states

One UN observer state (Palestine)

Two states without UN recognition (Kosovo and Taiwan)

One associated state of New Zealand (Cook Islands)

Four territories of the U.S. (American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the USVI)

Three British Overseas Territories (Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands)

One constituent country of the Netherlands (Aruba)

One special administrative region of China (Hong Kong)

Vatican City is one state that is generally believed to have the capability of being eligible, but it does not have an NOC. Bougainville is expected to be the next eligible state to compete at the Games as it is close to independence from Papua New Guinea.

It’s also notable that the International Paralympic Committee has membership rules that operate separately from the IOC, and as a result, the Faroe Islands and Macao have recognized NPCs and are thus represented at the Paralympics but not the Olympics.

The Olympic Charter makes it clear that political neutrality is of paramount importance at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The charter’s fifth fundamental principle of Olympism reads: “Recognizing that sport occurs within the framework of society, sports organizations within the Olympic Movement shall apply political neutrality.”

The rules and guidelines may be a bit muddy, but this is why some “nations” we see on the medal table at the Olympic or Paralympic Games may not be fully recognized countries.