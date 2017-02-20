Why Prenot Loves the Cal Pro Crew: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

2016 Olympic silver medalist, Josh Prenot, held off a tough field at the Austin Pro Swim, dropping a solid 2:11 in the 200 meter breaststroke. The Cal Physics man, now done with NCAA competition, is loving the pro life. The culture for a pro isn’t much different at Cal. Josh says he lifts weights earlier. That’s about it. Business-wise Josh is doing well, signing with adidas swim, a massive company currently picking up a lot of swim talent around the globe.

Josh and Jacob Pebley are the latest Cal members of the Pro Crew, the next generation in a program with a long, storied history. Josh and Jacob are making their way, learning the ropes, and they’ll help heavyweight teammate Ryan Murphy when he makes the transition.

