Why ECAC Times Are Allowed for NCAA Qualification

It has been a roller-coaster of a week for 4 men’s swimmers who have had uncertainty about whether or not they’re qualified for the men’s NCAA Championships. Jack Saunderson of Towson and Ben Cono of Loyola (MD) were well within the anticipated cut-lines for NCAA individual qualification when pre-selection psych sheets were first released late Monday night, but on Tuesday afternoon, those plans were upended. That’s because they received a call from the NCAA’s Mary Berdo saying that their times from the ECAC Championship meet would not count.

For a short time, that gave Georgia’s Clayton Forde and Texas A&M’s Angel Martinez hope as the next two swimmers to be moved onto the list as a result of those changes. Early the next morning, however, the NCAA’s decision was reversed, and the times from Cono and Saunderson were re-inserted into the pre-selection sheets, and eventually they were officially invited to the meet.

Late Wednesday evening, we spoke with Mary Berdo, who helped us understand the NCAA’s view of this unique situation where the teams participating in the ECAC Swimming & Diving Championship actually have two conference championship meets.