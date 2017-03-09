‘Plumbing Leak’ Remains At Texas, Affecting Nearby Creek

On March 1st we reported that the American Short Course Championships set March 2nd-4th were forced to change venues unexpectedly. The meet moved from Texas’s Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center to the Northside ISD Natatorium in San Antonio, due to what the Jamail facility director said at the time was a ‘plumbing leak.’

Now several days removed from the incident, local news outlet The Daily Texan is reporting that nearby Waller Creek had been contaminated as a result of the ongoing situation. Chlorine was detected within the creek and site checks confirmed bleaching of nearby soil, both traced back to the swimming center’s main race pool, which has since been drained and closed. The conditions are bad news for fish and vegetation in and around the creek, which can be damaged by the chemical.

“The pool leak was discovered when maintenance workers found water on the wall in the swim center’s basement,” Director of Environmental Health and Safety on Texas’ campus, John Salsman said. “The pool was immediately closed.”

“Waller Creek is a wonderful natural resource for the city of Austin,” Salsman said. “It attracts wildlife and provides a nice aquatic environment. We want to make sure the people on campus can have a beautiful creek.”

Texas’ Director of Communications, Rhonda Weldon, says that the source of the leakage has still yet to be identified, with contractors currently assessing the situation.

“We need to find the source and the extent of the leak,” Weldon said. “Until then, we are still trying to determine how much pool water is pumped through sanitation and how much is going into the creek.”