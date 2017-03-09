WATCH: Micah Lawrence and Austin Sumrall Wedding Video

2012 U.S. Olympian Micah Lawrence and Austin Sumrall were married on January 27th, 2017, and videographer Gina Palombit of Lemon Light Productions has put together a highlight reel of the day’s events (forgive me – I’m a sportswriter – that’s about as romantic as I can get).

The pair were wedded in an outdo0r ceremony at the Memory Lane Event Center in Austin, Texas 5 weeks ago. Lawrence was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico but grew up in Pflugerville, Texas – a suburb of Austin.

Lawrence finished 6th at the 2012 Olympic Games in the 200 meter breaststroke, and her new husband Sumrall swam collegiately for the NCAA Division 2 National Champions Queens University in Charlotte. After finishing her career at Auburn, Lawrence moved to live and train in Charlotte with SwimMAC Carolina, which is where the two met.

As for the video’s creator, Palombit, she’s earning quite a reputation in swimming – she also made the wedding video for former University of Texas swimmers Michael McBroom and Becca Tomlin.