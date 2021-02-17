Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Where to Watch the 2021 Women’s ACC Championships

Comments: 1
by Nicole Miller 1

February 16th, 2021 ACC, College, Diving, National, News

2021 WOMEN’S ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
  • Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
  • Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Championship Manual
  • Live Results
  • Psych Sheets (uncut)

The 2021 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships are set to kick off on Wednesday. Despite several Covid-19 modifications to the meet itself, including no spectators, it will still host some of the country’s fastest swimmers.

The action will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am Eastern Time with the men’s 1m and women’s 3m diving prelims. Then, at 7:00pm the swimming portion of the event will begin with the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay. 

Live Stream Schedule: 

WEDNESDAY: livestream link (ACC Network)

  • Prelims 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)

Events 

Men’s 1-meter (prelims 11:00 am – 1:30 pm; finals 2:00 – 2:40 pm)

Women’s 3-meter (prelims 11:00 am – 1:30 pm; finals 3:10 – 3:50 pm)

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

 

THURSDAY: livestream link (ACC Network)

  • Prelims 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)

Events

Women’s 1-meter (prelims 11:30 am – 2:00 pm; finals 2:30 pm 3:10 pm)

Men’s 3-meter (prelims 11:30 am – 2:00 pm; finals 3:40 pm – 4:20 pm)

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

–40 Minute Break–

200 Freestyle Relay


FRIDAY: livestream link (ACC Network)

  • Prelims 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)

Events

Women’s Platform (prelims 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm; final 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm)

100 Butterfly

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

–40 Minute Break–

400 Medley Relay

 

SATURDAY: livestream link (ACC Network)

  • Prelims 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)

Events

Men’s Platform (prelims 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm; finals 3:00 pm – 3:40 pm)

1650 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

–40 Minute Break–

400 Freestyle Relay

Entgagen
1 hour ago

Since it'll be on ACCNX, anyone know a way around the paywall?

