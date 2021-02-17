Where to Watch the 2021 Women’s ACC Championships

2021 WOMEN’S ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Championship Central: Here
- Championship Manual
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets (uncut)
The 2021 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships are set to kick off on Wednesday. Despite several Covid-19 modifications to the meet itself, including no spectators, it will still host some of the country’s fastest swimmers.
The action will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am Eastern Time with the men’s 1m and women’s 3m diving prelims. Then, at 7:00pm the swimming portion of the event will begin with the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay.
Live Stream Schedule:
WEDNESDAY: livestream link (ACC Network)
- Prelims 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)
Events
Men’s 1-meter (prelims 11:00 am – 1:30 pm; finals 2:00 – 2:40 pm)
Women’s 3-meter (prelims 11:00 am – 1:30 pm; finals 3:10 – 3:50 pm)
200 Medley Relay
800 Free Relay
THURSDAY: livestream link (ACC Network)
- Prelims 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)
Events
Women’s 1-meter (prelims 11:30 am – 2:00 pm; finals 2:30 pm 3:10 pm)
Men’s 3-meter (prelims 11:30 am – 2:00 pm; finals 3:40 pm – 4:20 pm)
500 Freestyle
200 Individual Medley
50 Freestyle
–40 Minute Break–
200 Freestyle Relay
FRIDAY: livestream link (ACC Network)
- Prelims 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)
Events
Women’s Platform (prelims 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm; final 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm)
100 Butterfly
400 Individual Medley
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
–40 Minute Break–
400 Medley Relay
SATURDAY: livestream link (ACC Network)
- Prelims 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST)
Events
Men’s Platform (prelims 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm; finals 3:00 pm – 3:40 pm)
1650 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
–40 Minute Break–
400 Freestyle Relay
Since it’ll be on ACCNX, anyone know a way around the paywall?