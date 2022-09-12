What Excites Herbie Behm Most About ASU’s Post Grad Group?

At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with ASU sprint coach, Herbie Behm. The ASU alum-turned-coach will have his hands full this year not only with the college team but also with the post-grad crew that now includes sprint talents Simone Manuel, Ryan Held, and Olivia Smoliga. Behm shares what he is excited most for this upcoming season both on the NCAA side and pro side of things.