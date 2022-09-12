Oakland Tops Wayne State In Season-Opener

Oakland vs Wayne State

Friday, September 9, 2022

Rochester Hills, Michigan

SCY (25 yards)

Scores Women: Oakland 100, Wayne State 22 Men: Oakland 90, Wayne State 32



Oakland won all but two events in its season-opening sweep of Wayne State on Friday.

You can find full results above and recaps of the meet from Wayne State below.

Courtesy: Wayne State Athletics

Women’s Recap

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — The Wayne State University women’s swimming and diving team fell in its season-opening meet against Oakland earlier this evening. The Warriors lost 100-22. The meet included mixed relays, shootout 50-yard races and individual medley races where the stroke order was determined seconds before starting.

“This really was a fantastic idea to start the season. We went with a format that we never really see,” head coach Sean Peters said. “Mixed relays, shootout 50’s where the field is narrowed to the fastest from each school facing off against each other, and individual medley’s where the stroke order was given mere seconds before the race. It was a great experience, and the Warriors really came together tonight.”

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Diana Muccioli (Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. / Grosse Pointe North) made her collegiate debut against the Golden Grizzlies, earning a fourth-place finish in the 200 yard free. She posted a time of 2:03.80. Following that event, Maddy Chorley (Burton, Mich. / Davison) claimed third in the 50 yard backstroke, recording a time of 28.80.

Later in the meet, Megan Sieloff (Grand Blanc, Mich.) touched out in third place in the 50 yard freestyle. She had a time of 25.87. Barbara Munoz (Yumbo, Colombia) was strong in the 50 fly, registering a time of 26.74, which was good for third place.

“We did our best, and it was a good start to the season,” Munoz said.

In the 50 yard breaststroke, newcomer Elly Belmore (St. Clair Shores, Mich. / Lakeview) earned third place, touching the wall in a time of 31.60. A few events later, Sabine Branford (Plymouth, Mich. / Salem) touched out in third place in the second heat of the 50 free. She had a time of 26.05.

To cap off the individual events, Megan Elmquist (Davison, Mich.) had a strong showing in the 100 yard IM. She collected third place, as she touched the wall in 1:04.43.

RELAY RESULTS

To open the meet, the Warriors placed third in the mixed 200 yard medley relay. The Warriors team of Clayton Kinnard, Joey Dombkowski, Marina Tarlev (Athens, Greece) and Munoz recorded a time of 1:43.69.

At the end of the night, Wayne State placed second in the mixed 500 yard freestyle relay. The team had a time of 3:54.05.

UP NEXT

The Warriors won’t hit the pool again until Oct. 21 against Davenport. The meet will take place at the Matthaei Natatorium at 5:00 PM.

Men’s Recap

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — The Wayne State University men’s swimming and diving team dropped its season-opening meet at Oakland this evening. The Warriors fell by a final score of 90-32. The meet included mixed relays, shootout 50-yard races and individual medley races where the stroke order was determined seconds before starting.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Trevor Jones (Farmington, Mich.) kicked things off in the individual events with a third-place finish in the 200 yard freestyle, posting a time of 1:42.83. From there, Clayton Kinnard (Dexter, Mich.) placed third in the 50 yard backstroke, notching a time of 24.84.

In the 50 yard breaststroke, Joey Dombkowski (Canton, Mich. / Detroit Catholic Central) placed third, which gave the Warriors another point. He touched out in 27.81. Luka Cvetko (Varazdin Croatia) was able to top the field in the 50 yard freestyle, touching the wall in 20.62. Cvetko would also win his head-to-head battle in the 50 free against Samuel McKenzie later in the meet.

“It was so fun and I really thought our enthusiasm and everyone cheering for each other in every race really gave us a great start to the season,” Cvetko said.

Michael Wolsek (Trenton, Mich.) claimed third in the 50 yard butterfly, recording a time of 24.34.

RELAY RESULTS

To open the meet, the Warriors took part in the mixed 200 yard medley relay. WSU’s team of Kinnard, Dombkowski, Marina Tarlev and Barbara Munoz finished third with a time of 1:43.69.

To cap off the meet, the Warriors’ mixed 500 yard freestyle relay team collected second place, posting a time of 3:54.05.

UP NEXT

The Warriors have some time off before their next meet. The Green and Gold will be back in action on Oct. 21 at home against Davenport.