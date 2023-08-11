Wesley Foltz Announced as Addition to UCLA Coaching Staff as Assistant Coach

UCLA has announced the addition of Wesley Foltz as an assistant coach to its staff for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

“We are thrilled to add Wes to our staff,” said Wolfrum. “Wes stood out in our search with his passion for greatness and commitment to elite swimming. With a strong history of developing great athletes and building elite teams, Wes is an exciting addition to our pool deck. Our team can’t wait to welcome Wes and his family to Westwood.”

Foltz joins UCLA after most recently spending five seasons at Virginia from 2017-2022, where he primarily worked with the sprint group. While at Virginia, the women finished top ten at NCAAs in all four championships (including NCAA team titles in 2021 and 2022) while the men were in the top 10 the final three seasons.

Before coaching at Virginia, Foltz was an assistant coach at NC State for a year. That was his second stop at NC State after beginning his collegiate coaching career with the Wolfpack as a volunteer assistant from 2012-2014.

Although UCLA is beginning in 2024, the team will still be in the Pac-12 for one more season. Foltz brings previous Pac-12 experience as he spent two seasons, from 2014-2016, with USC.

Foltz graduated from Towson University in 2012 with a degree in business management. During his time as a student-athlete, Foltz earned Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman and the Unsung Hero Award in his sophomore season.

This past season, the UCLA women finished fourth at the Pac-12 Championships. They went on to finish 34th at NCAAs, scoring eight points. Rising sophomore Paige MacEachern scored two points as she finished 15th in the 400 IM, and diver Eden Cheng scored two points with a 15th place finish off of the platform event. The team’s 800 free relay finished 15th, scoring four points.

The UCLA women are the latest program to bring in another assistant coach to their program as the NCAA has changed the volunteer assistant and countable paid coaches. Under the new rules, single-gendered swimming and diving programs, such as UCLA, can add another paid coach to their staff.