Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/13/2020

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate the swimmers of every age and experience level by profiling several young swimmers and their recent results.

Austin Kehr, 17, Brownsburg Swim Club (BBSC-IN): Rising high school senior Kehr came close to two sprint free personal bests in his first registered swims since March. Back in February, Kehr dropped from 21.37 to 20.73 in his 50-yard free and from 46.54 to 45.35 in the 100-yard free at Indiana’s high school state meet. Last week, Kehr went 21.03 and 46.07 to win the Brownsburg Swim Club’s Intrasquad. Kehr also won the 100 fly (a lifetime-best 51.90) and 100 breast (lifetime-best 1:01.25).

Madison Robbins, 10, Minnetonka Swim Club (MTKA-MN): 10-year-old Robbins dropped nearly five seconds in her 100-yard free at Minnetonka Swim Club’s Let’s Race meet on Wednesday. Robbins has put up huge drops in this event over the past several years. She was 1:24.62 as an 8-year-old in 2018, then cut all the way to 1:18.00 last summer. In the current season, Robbins had gone 1:17 twice, but blasted through to 1:12.36 this week.

Sarah Andresky, 13, 757 Swim (757-VA): In Virginia, 13-year-old Andresky hit personal-bests in the 100-yard fly and 200-yard IM. Andresky went 2:32.10 in the IM to start the session – that was a drop of 1.3 seconds from her career-best, set in January. More impressive was the 100 fly later in the session. Andresky went 1:09.29 – her first time ever under 1:10. Andresky had previously been 1:10.62 in February. Since the summer of 2019, Andresky has cut from 1:17.4 to 1:09.2 in the 100 fly.

Avery Annas, 14, YMCA Seahorse Swim Team (YSST-NC): 14-year-old Annas cut a second and a half from his career-best in the 200-meter (LCM) freestyle at the 2020 Summer Splash in North Carolina. Annas went 2:34.17. That’s a drop from the 2:35.61 he hit last summer, at that time a big drop of two seconds. Annas also came close to personal bests in the 200 IM (2:53.07) and 100 breast (1:26.64).