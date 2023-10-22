Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Michael Phelps Does Iconic Pre-Race Routine Before Diamondbacks First Pitch

28-time Olympic medalist and 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps threw a strike last night to open Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phelps began the ceremonial first pitch in a way that we’re all so familiar with, doing his iconic pre-race ‘flapping’ routine.

He then floated a pitch for a strike. Reminiscent of past first pitches that he’s thrown, there wasn’t much heat on the toss, but it was on-target, which is sometimes the best strategy to avoid a viral moment. In previous first pitches, he’s always been fairly accurate, but this might be his best one yet.

Phelps was born and raised in Baltimore and is a big Baltimore Orioles fan, but has called the Phoenix area home for more than eight years.

The first pitch wasn’t the end of Phelps’ airtime that night. The game’s broadcasters discussed his pre-pitch routine (and legendary records) later in the game, and also showed him seated next to fellow Olympic gold medalists Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Booker played on the 2020 team that won gold, while Durant was on the gold medal-winning teams in 2012, 2016, and 2020. An Olympic legend in his own right, he is the all-time leading scorer in Team USA men’s Olympic basketball history. The pair are the leaders of the Phoenix Suns who are expected to be one of the best teams in the league when the season begins this week.

